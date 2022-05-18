The UK Health Security Agency has confirmed four more cases of monkeypox in the UK

Four more cases of monkeypox have been identified in the UK this week, bringing the total confirmed cases of the disease to seven.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirmed three of the recent cases have been detected in London, and one in the north east of England.

Monkeypox causes lesions to develop in the mouth and on the body (Composite: Kim Mogg / NationalWorld)

The health agency is working to find links between the latest four cases, which all appear to have been infected in the capital, and common contacts have been made between two of the four individuals who have caught the virus.

These cases do not appear to be connected to the previous ones announced on 14 May, nor the first UK case announced on 7 May, sparking concerns that there has been transmission of the virus in the community.

The first case was a person who had recently travelled to Nigeria, which is where they were believed to have contracted the infection, before travelling to the UK.

The UKHSA added that all four of the most recent cases self-identify as gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men. The health body is therefore asking these groups “to be alert” to possible symptoms, which include rashes or lesions on any part of their body, especially their genitalia, and to contact a sexual health service if they have concerns.

How is monkeypox transmitted?

Monkeypox is a rare infection that is mainly spread by wild animals in parts of west or central Africa, and the risk of catching it in the UK is very low.

It is thought to be spread by rodents, such as rats, mice and squirrels, and can be caught if you are bitten by an infected animal, or you touch its blood, body fluids, spots, blisters or scabs.

It may also be possible to catch the disease by eating meat from an infected animal that has not been thoroughly cooked, or by touching other infected products, such as animal skin or fur.

It is very uncommon to get monkeypox from a person who has the infection as it does not easily spread between people, but human-to-human transmission can occur.

The NHS warns that it can be spread through:

touching clothing, bedding or towels used by someone with the monkeypox rash

touching monkeypox skin blisters or scabs

the coughs or sneezes of a person with the monkeypox rash

How contagious is it?

Human-to-human transmission of monkeypox is relatively limited, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

However, it is possible for it to spread from close contact with respiratory secretions, skin lesions of an infected person, or recently contaminated objects, but transmission via droplet respiratory particles usually requires prolonged face-to-face contact.

Infection with monkeypox virus begins with an incubation period, which averages between seven and 14 days, but can range from five to 21 days. A person is not contagious during this period and will usually not have symptoms.

Those infected with monkeypox will develop an early set of symptoms, including fever, headache and weakness, and may sometimes be contagious during this period.

Following this, lesions will develop in the mouth and on the body and will progress through several stages before falling off. A person is contagious from the onset of lesions through to the scab stage.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

If you are infected with monkeypox, it can take between five and 21 days for the first symptoms to appear. The first symptoms include:

a high temperature

a headache

muscle aches

backache

swollen glands

shivering (chills)

exhaustion

A rash usually appears between one and five days after the first symptoms, and will typically begin on the face before spreading to other parts of the body.

The rash is sometimes confused with chickenpox as it starts as raised spots, which turn into small blisters filled with fluid.