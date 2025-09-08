Mum uses skinny jabs for breakup, glow-up, only for eyes to turn yellow and need gallbladder out

A mum used skinny jabs to get a post-break-up glow-up - but ended up with her eyes 'turning yellow' and needing her gallbladder removed.

Jane Fennah started using the Mounjaro jab in February 2025 after seeing all the success stories online and wanted to lose weight after coming out of a relationship.

The 39-year-old ordered the £170 jab from an online pharmacy and at first just had the usual side effects like feeling sick.

As she lost a whopping four stone within five months, dropping from 21 stone down to 17 stone, she continued to up her dose.

The family of drugs known as GLP-1 RAs, originally developed to treat diabetes, are now often being used for weight loss as they were found to suppress a patient's appetite.

But Jane said her urine turned brown and she started having diarrhoea last month, before getting an extreme 'stabbing' pain in the middle of her chest.

The mum feared she was having a heart attack and rushed to hospital, where doctors performed a series of tests and told her she had gallbladder stones.

Jane stayed hospitalised for nine days and is now awaiting surgery to remove her gallbladder, but has been told she is also suffering from liver blockage and blood clots.

Photos show how even her eyes began to turn yellow.

The mum-of-two said she thought she would die when it hurt to take a breath in, leaving her walking 'bent over' and unable to sit down.

Doctors reportedly told Jane to stop using the jab - leaving her vowing not to resort to any other medication to lose weight again and stick to the gym.

Mounjaro's information leaflet warns that gallstones are a 'common' side effect of the medication and may affect 'up to one in 10 people'.

The manufacturer of the jab said patient safety is a 'top priority' and they 'encourage patients to consult their doctor about any possible side effects they may be experiencing'.

Jane, from Blackpool, Lancashire, said: "I was 21 stone and I was losing weight quite quickly. I had no side effects other than the normal ones of the jab like feeling sick. I did what people said, drank plenty of water, and took my vitamins.

"Six weeks in I started to feel hungry again so I upped my dose to 5mg. I started getting really bad diarrhoea. I looked into forums and people said that can happen so I carried on. I gave it a couple of months and went up to 7.5mg.

"My urine was brown, the tissue was brown. I thought I had to drink water and that I was dehydrated.

"I thought I might have a bug because I have kids in school. That went on for about two weeks and I started to get bad indigestion in the middle of my chest.

"It started hurting my back and I had to walk bent over, I couldn't stand straight, I couldn't sit down.

"Three weeks ago, I woke up and I thought something is not right, this is too bad. I thought I was having a heart attack. I called 111 and they sent me a taxi to the hospital.

"Even halfway through the breath the pain was horrendous and like stabbing. The pain was stopping me from breathing.

"They did a CT on me and my heart was okay and they did bloods, they said I have high blood levels in my liver.

"I said I don't know if this has anything to do with it but I'm on the skinny jab. He said there are three other people in A&E that are taking it.

"They put me straight in blood thinners, they said I had blood clots but my gallbladder was so inflamed they couldn't see it.

"The doctor said to stop taking the jab because it's not worth it. I'm waiting for surgery to have my gallbladder out.

"I have lots of gallstones and blockage to the liver. My eyes started to turn yellow. You could see my face was turning yellow.

"The doctor checked my eyes and he said they're a bit yellow, when I went to the bathroom I looked and saw they were.

"I thought I was going to die because I wanted to lose weight. It was horrific."

Jane said the jab caused hair loss and made her 'extremely' tired, but she put it down to being a mum.

The aesthetic practitioner said skinny jabs should not be as easily accessible as many people are influenced from the results they see online.

While Jane felt proud of herself for losing weight, she said it was not worth it and vowed to never use a weight loss method like that again.

Jane said: "Everybody is on the jabs and I've struggled with my weight.

"So when I split up with my partner last year I thought I need to sort myself out and it will help me because everyone is on it and I've seen so many success stories.

"It's not worth it. I started documenting my journey, I was happy to work on myself and my body. I felt amazing.

"I won't touch any weight loss thing again, I'm going to start the gym again and eat healthy, have my protein shakes and eat more veg and greens.

"I was extremely tired and then I found out that was a sign of the infection, but I just put it down to being a mum.

"I did notice my hair is really thin, and when I brush my hair there's been lots of hair on my hairbrush.

"There needs to be more tests before people get them, it shouldn't be so easily accessible.

"People don't understand that not everyone is going to suffer these complications but there's a lot of people who are. It's scary, it's not worth it."

A spokesperson for Lilly, who manufacture Mounjaro, said: "Patient safety is Lilly's top priority. We take reports about patient safety seriously and investigate and report safety events in accordance with regulatory requirements.

"We encourage patients to consult their doctor or other healthcare professional about any possible side effects they may be experiencing. Mounjaro (tirzepatide) must be prescribed by a licensed healthcare professional and prescriptions should be fulfilled and supplied only by registered pharmacies and providers."