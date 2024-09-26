'My rib cage was growing inwards and crushing my heart but an operation has now transformed my life'
In 2022, Jacob Brown’s heart and lungs were being crushed because his rib cage was growing inwards.
Exercise could have killed him
Doctors told him not to exercise as it could cause his heart to overwork and could potentially be deadly.
But now, after an operation costing £15,000 in which metal bars were put into his chest to push his sternum outwards, his whole life has changed.
Eighteen months on from the operation, his grateful mum Rachel, from the Houghton area, said: “The change in him is amazing. His health has improved so much.
‘He goes to the gym three times a week now’
“He goes to the gym three times a week and he does weight training. It has helped him with his confidence.”
Jacob was diagnosed with the condition Pectus Excavatum in 2022. His rib cage was growing inwards and causing the sternum to sink into his chest.
His internal organs only had 1.5 inches of space.
It left Jacob unable to join in activities with sisters Hollie and Eve Ferguson, and brothers Isaac, Benjamin, and Joel Brown.
Echo readers helped to pay for an operation
A Washington company, Peak Body Nutrition, as well as Sunderland Echo readers helped to pay for an operation costing almost £15,000 at the Portland Hospital in London.
The Bradley Lowery Foundation also took on Jacob’s cause. As well as fundraising, it campaigned for the surgery procedure to be put back on the NHS.
He has fought back ever since and mum Rachel added: “Jacob is now at East Durham College doing engineering and enjoying it very much.
“He has had massive changes, all for the better, so I hope this can be encouraging news for anybody else facing this situation.
