What a transformation. This is 16 year old Jacob Brown today - just 18 months after having life-changing surgery.

In 2022, Jacob Brown’s heart and lungs were being crushed because his rib cage was growing inwards.

Exercise could have killed him

Doctors told him not to exercise as it could cause his heart to overwork and could potentially be deadly.

Jacob Brown who looks fit and healthy, 18 months on from life-changing surgery. | ugc

Eighteen months on from the operation, his grateful mum Rachel, from the Houghton area, said: “The change in him is amazing. His health has improved so much.

Houghton teenager Jacob Brown who has made massive strides since having major surgery 18 months ago. | ugc

‘He goes to the gym three times a week now’

“He goes to the gym three times a week and he does weight training. It has helped him with his confidence.”

His internal organs only had 1.5 inches of space.

It left Jacob unable to join in activities with sisters Hollie and Eve Ferguson, and brothers Isaac, Benjamin, and Joel Brown.

Jacob's chest before he had surgery. | ugc

Echo readers helped to pay for an operation

The Bradley Lowery Foundation also took on Jacob’s cause. As well as fundraising, it campaigned for the surgery procedure to be put back on the NHS.

Jacob's mum Rachel Ferguson who told us about her son's amazing transformation. | ugc

He has fought back ever since and mum Rachel added: “Jacob is now at East Durham College doing engineering and enjoying it very much.

Jacob's chest in the months before he underwent surgery. | ugc

“He has had massive changes, all for the better, so I hope this can be encouraging news for anybody else facing this situation.

“I want to say thanks to every person who donated to Jacob’s fund and supported him through that difficult time.”