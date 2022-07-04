The pills cost £30 for a packet of 30 capsules

A hangover prevention pill that claims to leave people feeling fresh after a night out drinking has gone on sale in the UK.

But what is the Myrkl supplement and how does it work?

Here’s what you need to know.

How does the Myrkl pill work?

Research conducted by the manufacturer along with Swedish pharmaceutical firm De Faire Medical and the Pfützner Science & Health Institute found that taking the Myrkl tablets reduced alcohol concentration in the blood by half within 30 minutes of having a drink. This rose to 70% after an hour.

Hangovers are mainly caused by ethanol, which is broken down in the liver. Ethanol causes dehydration, which then causes dizziness, headaches and thirst.

The Myrkl product contains special bacteria and amino acids which break down alcohol into water and carbon dioxide, which means low amounts of ethanol are broken down in the liver.

The tablets also contain vitamin B12, which can help to boost energy levels.

According to Myrkl, two pills should be taken 30 minutes before drinking for maximum effect, with the tablets continuing to break down alcohol in the body for up to 12 hours.

Håkan Magnusson, CEO at Myrkl, said the supplement was a “game changing product” but that it would aid “moderate drinkers” rather than those looking to get drunk.

He said: “Marking the first time in history that a consumer product is demonstrated to effectively and rapidly break down alcohol, we are very excited to be launching this ground-breaking product in the UK and in most European markets.

“Moderate social drinking is a huge part of British culture, with the majority of British people heading out each week to enjoy a few drinks together.”

How much does it cost?

The tablets cost £30 for a packet of 30 capsules.

Is Myrkl available in the UK and where can I buy it?