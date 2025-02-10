National Children's Dental Health Month : Dental experts share top tips to build brushing habits kids will love

https://www.ordolife.com/products/ordo-sonic-kids-battery-toothbrush-squishmallows-wanda

Brushing teeth isn’t every child’s favourite activity—two-thirds of kids often resist brushing, making it a daily challenge for parents. But with one in four children in the UK experiencing tooth decay, it’s crucial to build these habits early. Thankfully, tooth decay is preventable with the right knowledge and tools.

Ordo has partnered with the Dental Wellness Trust to raise awareness about children’s oral health. As Dr. Linda Greenwall of the Trust explains, “The sad reality is tooth decay is largely preventable. Educating children in the correct oral health practice is the key to avoiding this preventable tooth decay.”

As part of its mission to support families, www.ordolife.com is introducing Wanda, the newest member of its Squishmallows Sonic Kids’ toothbrush range. In honour of National Children's Dental Health Month, Barty Walsh, has answered some common questions about children’s dental care.

What are the most common dental challenges for kids?

The biggest issue is poor dental hygiene, which can lead to tooth decay and other problems. Regular dentist visits—at least once a year, or ideally every six to eight months—are essential. Life is busy and it’s hard to find the time for appointments, but they’re important to do. These check-ups catch problems early and provide an opportunity for kids to learn about brushing from a professional.

What should a child’s brushing routine look like?

Children should brush their teeth twice a day—after breakfast and before bed, for two minutes each time. Focus on proper technique to keep teeth healthy and bright. It’s not always an easy task, but it’s an important one.

When should I start brushing my child’s teeth?

The earlier, the better! Start as soon as their first teeth appear using a soft, small toothbrush and with a fluorine concentration of 1000ppm. As they grow, encourage them to brush independently while you supervise.

Tips for turning brushing into a habit your child enjoys:

Be a role model: Kids mirror what they see. If you follow a consistent routine, they’ll want to do the same. Explain the benefits of brushing in a simple, positive way so they understand why it matters. Start early: Get them involved as soon as they’re ready. Teach the right technique and cheer them on as they practice. Make it fun: Use music, games, or colourful tools like Ordo’s Squishmallows toothbrushes. With fun designs, like Wanda, brushing feels less of a chore. Reward good habits: A sticker chart or the chance to pick a snack can go a long way in reinforcing good behaviour. The goal is to help them see brushing as a positive part of their day.

Caring for your family’s smiles should feel simple and even a little fun, rather than a chore. By making brushing a routine your child enjoys, you’re setting them up for a lifetime of healthy habits.