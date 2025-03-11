Anger as campaigners say NHS dental charges increase is "reheated austerity" move that won't bring improvements to services offered.

In yet another blow to already stretched budgets, NHS dental charges are set to rise again with the lowest level of care starting from £27.40. The British Dental Association (BDA) said charges will rise by an average of 2.3%.

Some people are entitled to free NHS dental care, however, many pay based on the type of treatment they need. The amount people will pay for basic NHS dental care is set to rise by 60p.

People who need Band 1 care - including check-ups or X-rays - currently pay £26.80 but under the new fees, this will rise to £27.40. Band 2 care, which includes fillings, tooth extraction or root canal treatment currently costs £73.50 but this is also set to rise, costing £75.30.

More advanced dental care, including dentures; bridges; crowns or braces, currently costs £319.10 but the new fees will see that price rise to £326.70, according to an amendment to the National Health Service (Dental Charges) Regulations.

Shiv Pabary, chair of the BDA’s General Dental Practice Committee, said: “This hike is reheated austerity. It won’t put a penny into a struggling service. Our patients are paying more, just so ministers can pay less. Rachel Reeves will need to justify her stealth cuts to millions of patients.”

The new fees will apply from April 1, unless exempt, including children, pregnant women, certain veterans, and people in receipt of certain benefits, who are able to access free dental care on the NHS.

A poll has appeared on the campaigning website 38 Degrees which is calling for the price hike to be scrapped. Matthew McGregor, chief executive at 38 Degrees, said: “Families across the country will be bracing themselves today at the news that they’ll soon be hit by a health bill hike during this ongoing cost of living crisis – and that’s if they’re lucky enough to even have access to an NHS dentist in the first place.

“It’s the wrong move at the wrong time – especially as the extra price tag won’t result in the improvements in dental care so many of us are desperate for.”

The Department of Health and Social Care has been approached for comment.