I’m a woman in my 40s and I’m on a mission to get fit, but, as many looking to get more active in the new year may now be finding, motivation can sometimes be lacking. However, I have picked up a few items which have made me much more inclined to stick to my fitness goals.

Of course there’s no substitute for sheer determination to improve your health and perhaps even lose some weight, but you can prepare yourself for success, and help focus your mind, by supplying yourself with the right tools. And I’m not talking about dumbbells and a treadmill.

There are so many exercises and fitness plans you can embark on nowadays which don’t require a gym membership or any specific equipment, so if you’re on a tight budget, there’s no need to splash out on these if you don’t want to. In fact, if you have a strong enough will, you really don’t need to spend money on anything.

However, if you are looking to treat yourself to some items which will help you get your head in the game, here are my suggestions, as someone who really does need that extra bit of encouragement to keep going.

These are the fitness items I can't do without when sticking to my fitness goals

Fitness clothes

While getting your steps in requires no specialist clothing, if you are intending to carry out any other forms of exercise, wearing the right thing can be enormously beneficial. I didn’t want to splash out on a whole new fitness wardrobe so I chose items which would be suitable whatever activities I wanted to embark on - I also wanted pieces I could wear indoors and outdoors depending on where I was working out.

Lovall’s Curve Empower range turned out to be a gamechanger. As someone who, let’s say, has a few pounds to lose, I rarely feel comfortable in close-fitting clothes, yet the Curve Empower flare leggings, top and jacket are such a flattering fit, I’m confident wearing them indoors and out. This helps enormously knowing I can get dressed in my workout gear in the morning and slot my workout somewhere into the day without feeling the need to get changed.

In fact, I wear these during my work video calls, as well as nipping to the shops, taking the children to their various activities, whatever I need to do on any given day, without feeling self-conscious. Removing that extra step of having to get dressed for a workout cannot be underestimated when it comes to making sure you don’t give up on that day’s planned exercise.

And that’s why I also love the Women's Merino 150 Tech Lite Short Sleeve Crop T-Shirt and the Women's Merino 200 Oasis Long Sleeve Crewe Thermal Top from icebreaker. These tops are something I would wear anyway but they have the added bonus of being great for workouts too.

The 150 Tech Lite Short Sleeve Crop T-Shirt is a versatile merino wool tech tee which is stretchy, breathable and super comfy. It’s odour-resistant too, so perfect for working up a sweat in. Likewise with the 200 Oasis Long Sleeve Crewe Thermal Top, and it’s the perfect casual tee on its own or used as base layer on colder days - which will come in handy as the cold snap approaches.

Of course if you are getting active, a good pair of trainers is essential but as the ‘sporty’ look is not really my style, finding something that would look smart but would also serve their fitness purpose was essential. And I found exactly that in Ecco’s Gruuv GTX Women’s Sports Trainers. Specially engineered to provide a comfortable walking experience coupled with GORE-TEX waterproofing I love wearing these trainers whether I have a workout planned or not, and on a brisk walk to the shops, they make leaving the car at home an actual pleasure.

Fitness wearables

If you don’t already own some kind of fitness wearable, trust me they really make sticking to your goals that much easier. The other day I excitedly told a friend that, after checking my Smart Watch, I’d hit that day’s targets - I now live to please that little bit of tech on my arm!

As a personal trainer is simply out of my budget, having a wearable to remind me of my goals, let me know how well I’m doing, and tell me when I’ve achieved what I set out to do, is hugely motivational. I’ve even been known to grab a skipping rope or run up and down the stairs a few times at the end of the day, just to achieve that day’s steps and heart points score.

The two smart watches I have been using for a while and highly recommend, both have really affordable price points - particularly when compared to the more pricey brands - and have become my little fitness cheerleaders.

First up is the Maxcom Silver 2 Smartwatch. I love this wearable as it looks like a ‘proper’ watch with its silver bracelet (which also comes in gold if that’s your precious metal of choice), so I can wear it even on the days I’m in more formal office attire or on the rare occasions I get dressed up for a special occasion. It also has a range of clock face options to choose from depending on your taste and if you prefer an analogue or digital clock face.

The tracker appears as a rainbow on the display which fills up as you carry out that day’s activities, including the all important steps and heart points. This handy visual definitely motivates me, determined to ‘fill my rainbow’ every day. As well as the aesthetics, I really love the simplicity of this watch - it was super easy to set up and doesn’t overload you with information, with clear menus to scroll through should you want to delve deeper into the data including heart rate and feedback on the quality of your sleep.

The second wearable I tried and fell in love with is the Amazfit Active Smart Watch. This comes with built-in AI fitness recommendations and exercise coach so if you need inspiration for that day’s workouts, you can turn to your virtual personal trainer for ideas. Sometimes, the hardest part of leading an active life is just finding the time which is where the AI-powered training guidance by Zepp Coach comes in, generating workout plans tailored to the wearer.

This more sporty looking piece often warns me if I’ve been sitting for too long - a real concern when working a desk job from home - and tells me to get up and go for a jog if my day has been too sedentary. And I can’t get enough of it telling me I’m doing great when I’m meeting goals and at bedtime it offers more positivity before telling me to take a well earned rest - I mean, who doesn’t need a little kindness to keep them motivated?

Both smart watches offer all the other handy add-ons we have come to expect from smart watches, such as being able to receive messages and make calls and they are both waterproof meaning you can keep them on 24/7 even while in the shower or going for a swim.

I was really impressed with the battery life too - with so much going on you’d think they would need regular charging but no. The Maxcom can last up to 21 days without plugging it in while the Amazfit offers 14 - meaning while I was on holiday there was no need to worry about charging up while I was away.

If you want to stick to your fitness goals - these are the items I recommend to help

Earbuds

I also felt a pair of earbuds would come in handy to listen to YouTube classes and to make walking and jogging more interesting! I tried the Mixx Audio StreamBuds Sports Charge 2 Burgundy True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones and they did the job without costing a fortune. With an ear-hook design for secure fit, Bluetooth connectivity for wireless listening, and built-in microphone for hands-free calls they have everything you need for audio on the go.

I also tried Soundcore’s C40i open-ear clip on earbuds. For those with a little more budget to spend I can’t recommend these enough. The design is not one I’ve come across before and I was sceptical as to whether they would stay in place and offer a decent sound quality, given that you don’t actually insert them into your ear. I need not have worried as, like all the other Soundcore products I’ve tried out, these were exceptional.

Soundcore have built a reputation for their high-spec audio-wear at a remarkably low price and the C40i model is no exception. The clip-on style was so comfortable to wear and the adjustable size meant they didn't slip either. The sound quality didn't disappoint either, offering great sound whether listening to a workout indoors or heading outdoors for a run. Plus, with AI-Enhanced Call Clarity, taking phone calls was also no problem with the sound staying sharp, even in noisy surroundings.

While keeping fit doesn’t have to cost a penny, I’ve found feeling prepared with the right gear can really help me to stay on track. I might even go as far as saying, I actually quite enjoy workout days when I can get kitted out in my fitness gear to reach my daily goals. Well, anything to please my watch!