There’s a lot of sitting down when you are a busy mum with a desk job so Jamie Jones turned to AI to come up with a plan to get her fit in her 40s.

While the life of a mum of two primary aged children is a busy one, many of my daily activities involve me sitting down - desk based job, life admin, meal planning etc, taxiing the children around to various clubs and activities, the sat-on-my bum jobs are numerous. However, it’s no secret that being physically active everyday is the route to good health so I got to thinking how I can fit even more into my (did I already mention this?) manically busy days.

Currently I measure my daily steps using an app on my phone so I know I’m not hitting that target most days. Getting your heart rate up is also important and, as the friendly app also reminds me when I check my weekly ‘heart points’ I’m failing on that count also.

To add insult to injury, the body gradually loses muscle mass and strength as you age, beginning in your 30s and 40s. As a woman in my 40s I can safely assume that process has very much started and I definitely feel less strong than I did in my 20s - which I have to admit, annoys me more than it perhaps should.

So comes the issue of adding another thing to my schedule without resorting to giving up on sleeping at all. After talking to a colleague about the marvels of AI, I thought perhaps this was a challenge to put to the all-knowing Chat GPT. So I did.

With a desk job and children to ferry about - it can be difficult to find the time ot get off your bum and get some exercise | Lauren Hurley/PA Wire

First up, I asked: “What exercises should a 43 year old woman do?” And ChatGPT helpfully responded, telling me: “A well-rounded exercise routine for a 43-year-old woman can include a mix of cardiovascular, strength, flexibility, and balance exercises.”

It then gave me the following suggestions:

Cardiovascular Exercises

Walking or Jogging: Great for heart health; aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity per week.

Cycling: Either outdoors or on a stationary bike.

Swimming: Low-impact and great for overall fitness.

Group Classes: Zumba, aerobics, or spin classes can make cardio fun.

Strength Training

Bodyweight Exercises: Push-ups, squats, lunges, and planks are effective and require no equipment.

Resistance Bands: Useful for building strength without heavy weights.

Free Weights: Dumbbells or kettlebells can enhance strength training routines.

Machines: If you have access to a gym, machines can help you focus on specific muscle groups safely.

Flexibility and Mobility

Yoga: Enhances flexibility, balance, and relaxation.

Stretching: Incorporate dynamic stretching before workouts and static stretching afterward.

Balance Exercises

Tai Chi: Improves balance and coordination.

Single-leg Stands: Simple exercises like standing on one leg can enhance stability.

Still at a loss as to where to start though, I went back to my new buddy, ChatGPT, and asked: “Can you set me up a weekly routine for this?” - “Absolutely!” came the reply. If only everyone in my life could be so enthusiastically helpful.

The AI bot continued: “Here’s a balanced weekly routine that incorporates cardiovascular, strength, flexibility, and balance exercises. Feel free to adjust the intensity and duration based on your fitness level and preferences.”

Chat GPT Weekly Exercise Routine

Monday: Cardio & Flexibility

30 minutes brisk walking or jogging

15 minutes stretching routine or yoga (focus on major muscle groups)

Tuesday: Strength Training (Upper Body)

Warm-Up: 5-10 minutes of light cardio (eg, jumping jacks, arm circles)

Workout:

Push-ups (modified if needed) – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Dumbbell shoulder press – 3 sets of 10-12 reps

Bent-over dumbbell rows – 3 sets of 10-12 reps

Resistance band bicep curls – 3 sets of 10-15 reps

Tricep dips (using a sturdy chair) – 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Cool Down: Stretching for upper body

Wednesday: Cardio + Balance

30 minutes: Cycling or swimming

15 minutes: Balance exercises (e.g., single-leg stands, tai chi movements)

Thursday: Strength Training (Lower Body)

Warm-Up: 5-10 minutes of light cardio (eg, leg swings, marching in place)

Workout:

Bodyweight squats or goblet squats (holding a dumbbell) – 3 sets of 10-15 reps

Lunges (forward or reverse) – 3 sets of 8-10 reps per leg

Glute bridges – 3 sets of 10-15 reps

Calf raises – 3 sets of 15-20 reps

Cool Down: Stretching for lower body

Friday: Cardio + Flexibility

30 minutes: Dance class, Zumba, or any enjoyable cardio

15 minutes: Gentle yoga or stretching routine

Saturday: Active Rest Day

Engage in a fun, low-impact activity such as hiking, walking with friends, or playing a sport.

Sunday: Flexibility and Recovery

30-60 minutes: Yoga or dedicated stretching session to improve flexibility and aid recovery.

Thankfully, my little AI chum also permitted me to make changes saying: “Feel free to modify this routine based on your preferences and schedule.” Which is helpful as there is no way I’m fitting a trip to the pool into my Wednesday schedule and I don’t own a bike. Perhaps I could try skipping - that nearly killed me the last time I tried it, so… should be fun.

All the same, seeing my AI training plan written down like that definitely made the prospect of getting active feel infinitely more achievable. I will return at a later date to let you know whether I managed to stick to my new exercise regime or if I was simply to busy to get off my bum.