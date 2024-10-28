Perimenopause makes exercise more important than ever for women in their 40s so Jamie Jones spoke to fitness experts to find out what women like her should be doing to keep fit.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As some readers may already know, I have asked AI to devise me - a woman in her 40s - a fitness regime. Concerned with how many of my life tasks involve me sitting on my backside (desk job, life admin, mum’s taxi - sounding familiar to anyone else?), I wanted to incorporate some deliberate exercise into my life, without giving up on going to bed altogether.

But where to begin? Well, I began with ChatGPT and, to its credit, it did actually come up with a weekly schedule which feels achievable - in case you missed it, you can read what my new AI buddy came up with in my previous article.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As someone who hasn’t been able to carve out time for workouts for some time, I thought it might also be sensible to talk to some fitness experts about starting a new routine. Personal trainer with The Fitness Group, Alasdair Nicoll, told me: "At this stage of life, staying active is non-negotiable for anyone who wants to feel strong, energetic, and healthy.” - which is, of course, why it’s so important I make sure I stick to my new healthier intentions.

Adding more reasons for me to stick to my goals, Exercise Physiologist and Strength & Conditioning Coach at Pure Sports Medicine, Emily Martin, explained: “Exercise helps to delay the onset of over 40 chronic diseases (including type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and dementia). Alongside this, exercise plays a vital role in improving mental wellbeing and quality of life.

“Women over 40 require more support due to the nature of being perimenopausal as well as typically experiencing greater levels of stress (work, family etc). It is also the age where most of these chronic diseases may start to develop, although realistically they can develop at any age. The sooner you start exercising regularly, the better.”

To stay flexible and prevent stiffness, Alasdair Nicoll, personal trainer with The Fitness Group, recommends making yoga or Pilates a regular part of your routine | Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Sticking to an exercise routine

So, now I know why I need to keep fit, how do I make sure I actually do? Breaking exercise down into more manageable chunks is what Emma McCaffrey, PT and founder of Move with Emma, recommends. She said: "The general advice for Women is to aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise per week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This can be broken down into smaller sessions, like 30 minutes a day, 5 days a week. However, as a solo parent of two primary-aged children myself, I understand the challenges of balancing work, family and personal time and my mantra is that anything is better than nothing! I would also advise anybody to start small, stay consistent and find something they enjoy. The key to long-term fitness success is choosing activities you enjoy and starting small to avoid feeling overwhelmed."

Jon Booker, physical wellbeing expert at Westfield Health agrees, recommending quick bursts of activity. He said: “Finding time in your everyday routine for exercise can be challenging, especially for parents! Quick and light exercise is the secret to surviving busy schedules and feeling happier and healthier. Unfortunately, we are less likely to exercise in winter, but as we tackle the winter blues and hectic family schedules, a burst of endorphins from a fun workout can be the perfect antidote to stress and anxiety.

“The one thing I recommend is a quick fifteen-minute workout to get your heart pumping every day. You can do these at home and pick from various exercises, depending on your fitness level or just what you feel like doing that day. Whether you're into yoga, powerwalking, dance workouts, or HIIT, there’s always something that you enjoy in a fifteen-minute burst.”

Emily also had advice for avoiding failure, adding: “When starting a new exercise routine, it is important to be realistic around time as this is very often a barrier to not exercising in the first place. A tip I always say to all of my patients is to time block their exercise throughout the week and ensure nothing gets in the way of that time they set aside throughout the week. This builds the foundation of establishing an exercise routine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is also important to ensure the exercise goals you have set for yourself are achievable as we often set ourselves big goals that are not realistic to the time we have available. Even just starting with 10-minutes of exercise per day adds up throughout the week and can help you to start building a routine.”

Exercises recommended for women in their 40s

There are so many changes that happen to women’s bodies as they move through their 40s and approach menopause, so I was also keen to find out what type of exercises they recommend to us ladies of a certain age. Alasdair said: “I’d advise for the best results to incorporate a mix of strength training, cardio, and flexibility exercises.

“For strength, go for bodyweight exercises like squats, lunges, and push-ups, and use light dumbbells for things like bicep curls and overhead presses. These help keep your muscles strong and boost your metabolism which tends to slow down around 40. For cardio, try to walk briskly for 30 minutes most days, but you can also go for low-impact options like cycling or swimming to protect your joints.

“To stay flexible and prevent stiffness, I would recommend making yoga or Pilates a regular part of your routine - Sun Salutations and simple poses like Downward Dog or Tree Pose not only help with flexibility but also strengthen your core and improve balance. Speaking of balance, practice exercises like standing on one leg or doing heel-to-toe walking, which are simple but effective ways to improve stability and reduce the risk of falls. Core work is essential, so look to include planks and pelvic tilts to keep that area strong, which helps in everything from posture to avoiding back pain.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma also recommends working on strength too. She said: "Strength training is crucial for women of all ages, especially as we get older. Muscle mass naturally declines starting in our 30s, but strength training can help counteract this process and has several benefits including preserving muscle mass, improving bone density, boosting metabolism, enhancing balance and stability, improving mood and mental health, increasing confidence and self-esteem - and remember, it's never too late to start!"

Alasdair was keen also to advise caution, recommending beginning slowly and listening to your body. He added that it is “tempting to push”, but a gradual approach is best if you’re relatively new to regular exercise. He said: “Aim to always warm up with 5-10 minutes of light cardio, like marching in place or walking, and cool down post-exercise with some gentle stretching to avoid soreness. Consistency is what matters most—small, steady efforts add up.

“If you’re unsure about technique or need extra guidance, consult a personal trainer to make sure you’re doing the exercises right and staying safe, or a medical professional if you run into real issues or have concerns."

While I’m primarily setting out on a fitness journey to improve physical health, Emily offered a helpful reminder that it can also work wonders for physical health too. She said: “Exercise can help to reduce stress throughout this time in your life, alleviating symptoms of depression and anxiety. An overall improved mood subsequently results in improvements in confidence, self-esteem and alertness.”

Can’t think of a better reason to get started Emily!