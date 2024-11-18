Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Having largely neglected my skin for most of my life and generally got away with it, it came as a complete shock upon reaching my forties when I realised the game was up and my lack of attention was beginning to show.

One of the many unwanted side effects of the perimenopause, which usually kicks in between the age of 40-44, is the changes it brings to the skin. I began to find my skin becoming dry for pretty much the first time in my life and is now much more sensitive to extremes of temperatures. And, of course, those fine lines and wrinkles are increasingly prominent.

However, I don’t feel old and so I would rather I didn’t look old either! So I needed to up my skincare game. After all those years of doing very little, my skin really needed something to give it a kickstart and having tried lots of different products, I’ve found a routine that definitely did that.

SkinSense’s ceramide range contains “next generation ceramides” as explained by the skincare company’s founder Abi Cleeve. She said: “The next generation ceramides available were a key reason for the decision to begin developing a ceramide range for SkinSense. We wanted to take our time and look at the specific benefits of Ceramide NP which we’ve selected, and how it replenishes the ceramide layer. This ceramide has been shown to significantly increase hydration levels and the blend of fatty acids within it help soothe inflammation.

“My focus was on how to boost ATP levels, which are important in ensuring that our skin can make maximum use of any ceramide product we apply. ATP is the principal molecule for storing and transferring energy in cells. To function efficiently, cells must retain a maximum level of ATP. Over time our ATP levels decline leading to the acceleration of the ageing process. To use a simple analogy, ATP levels can be compared to an old smart phone. You charge it, it reads 100%, but the battery declines more quickly the older the phone is. ATP levels in our skin also decline as we age, and that can impact the extent to which the skin can optimise the ingredients we apply. I wanted to look at combining an ATP booster with the Ceramide NP to address this.

“Everyone will benefit from strengthening their ceramide layer, and thus the overall healthy function of the skin barrier. The skin looks better, is less vulnerable to environmental aggressors and common skin issues and is a better canvas to receive and benefit from the skin actives in the products we use. I would say that anyone going through hormonal changes such as menopause would benefit from introducing ceramides into their routine.”

SkinSense skincare routine for perimenopausal women

With my twin sister visiting for the weekend, who was also experiencing similar issues to me, after getting the children off to bed and reliving our youth with the original Ghostbusters on the TV, we settled in for a pamper.

Selecting products from the SkinSense Ceramide 24 range we started with the AHA Treatment Mask, layering it on thickly before rinsing after the required 15 minutes. There was a definite warming sensation but that was to be expected given the alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) remove dead cells.

We followed up with the gorgeous smelling Ceramide Complex Serum which felt really light and absorbed into the skin quickly. Finishing up, we applied the Recovery Support Night Cream which felt luxurious without being heavy and, again, smelled divine.

SkinSense Ceramide 24 - the results

This stuff really works. The dry patches on the cheeks and around the nose area were completely gone, all dullness was washed away and there was a real glow in its place. The results genuinely were instant.

My sister described the products as ‘miraculous’ saying she had never before found something that left her skin feeling so completely fresh, clean and smoothed. And I have to agree. It’s rare to find something which stands out from the crowd when there are so many great products out there to choose from but SkinSense really has created something exceptional here.

So, if like me, you have hit your forties and noticed a sudden deterioration in your skin’s condition and want to do something about it, I recommend you introduce this three-step routine into your life. It’s certainly going to be a regular in mine.