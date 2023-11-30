But there is still a shortfall of around 2,500 midwives in the health service.

The number of nurses registered to work in the UK has hit a record high, the nursing regulator has said, at it warned against unethical recruiting practises from countries with their own health workforce challenges.

Some 808,488 nurses, midwives and nursing associates are now registered with the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) – a rise of almost 20,000 in half a year. This includes 748,528 nurses; 42,974 midwives and 10,560 nursing associates – all record highs, the NMC said.

But it comes amid a rise in the number of people joining the register from so-called “red list” countries. These countries have their own health and care workforce-related problems and under ethical recruiting guidance the NHS is told not to actively recruit workers from these places.

Figures from the report show that 3,071 people joined the nursing register from red list countries in the six months to September 30. Overall there were 24,905 professionals from red list countries on the register on September 30 2023.

But the overall NMC figures just show that these people have come from red list countries and have registered to work in the UK, the data do not show if they are in active employment. The new NMC figures show a rising number of UK joiners.

Some 30,103 people joined the nursing register in the six months to September 30, including 15,067 from the UK. Meanwhile the proportion of nurses from black and minority ethnic backgrounds is now 29.1 per cent.

Andrea Sutcliffe, chief executive and registrar at the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC), said: “Strong recruitment and steady retention have taken our register of nurses, midwives and nursing associates to another record high. This is very encouraging given the well-publicised pressure on health and care services at a time of rising demand for care.

“Our register is now showing 50-50 recruitment between UK and internationally educated nursing and midwifery professionals. All these professionals make a vital and welcome contribution to people’s health and well-being. However, it’s important that employers continue to be mindful of the Government’s ethical recruitment code, since we’re seeing many joiners from ‘red list’ countries.

“People from across the world want to come and work in the UK. However, employers must not undermine health systems in countries with the most pressing workforce challenges through active recruitment.”