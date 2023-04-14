The NHS may face a fresh wave of nursing strikes if union members reject the government’s latest pay offer today.

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) and Unison have been voting on a proposed deal which includes a 5% pay rise this year and a cash payment for last year.

Voting on the deal ends on Friday (14 April) and the RCN is due to announce the final result later today. It follows a lengthy consultation period in which many members have opposed the recommendation of union leaders to accept the offer.

Sources close to the union have said the vote is close but is likely to show that staff have not accepted the deal, which would mean the NHS England would be hit by another wave of strikes within weeks, The Times reports.

Nursing unions will announce the result of a vote on the government’s pay offer today (Photo: Getty Images)

It is understood that nurses’ leaders are preparing for prolonged industrial action in a bid to force a better deal, which could leave patients battling strike action by nurses and junior doctors at the same time.

An RCN spokesperson said on Thursday evening: “Voting is still open and we have no result. Every member is asked to vote by 9am Friday and an announcement of the final result will take place during the day.”

Commenting on the expected result of the ballot on the pay offer, NHS Confederation chief executive Matthew Taylor said: “If the RCN ballot today is to reject we can only say to both sides look you are not far apart please get down to talks and move ahead with it.”

Shadow Treasury minister James Murray said the government should be “ready to negotiate” if nurses reject its most recent pay deal. The Labour MP told Sky News: “Let’s see what happens and the results of that ballot. But what we’ve said throughout the dispute with the nurses’ pay, and also in terms of all the other sectors of the economy where industrial action has happened or is threatened, is that the Government needs to be ready to negotiate.

“There has to be compromise. There has to be a deal, but it’s in the public’s interest as well as the interest of the workers concerned to get a deal and to avoid strikes going ahead.” He added that Labour does not want strikes, which are “damaging to patients”, the NHS and the workers, to go ahead.

Unison’s ballot closes later on Friday and the result is expected over the next few days, with leaders of both unions recommending acceptance of the offer. It comes as junior doctors are currently on the fourth day of strikes in England, with around 47,000 workers walking out in the increasingly dispute over pay.

The British Medical Association (BMA) junior doctors committee co-chairman Dr Robert Laurenson insisted he is “still working” while on holiday during the NHS walkouts, but said he is “sorry” if striking colleagues feel his absence, to attend a wedding, has undermined their cause.

Dr Laurenson made headlines by taking a holiday to attend the wedding amid the junior doctors’ strikes over demands for a full pay restoration that the government said would amount to a 35% pay rise.

The 28-year-old defended his absence from picket lines after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday said he was “surprised to read” Dr Laurenson was on holiday. He said he was invited to the wedding in autumn 2022 and reportedly wrote in an online forum: “I am always responsive on my phone to the needs of my role at the BMA including being in hospital strike WhatsApp groups across the country to answer queries.

“I am determined and committed to doctors and winning. Me being physically in a different location shouldn’t change anything. I have an amazing co-chair. We have a negotiation team that doesn’t need me and has strict parameters. I am still in touch, still attending meetings, and still working.”

On Thursday, Home Office minister Chris Philp suggested junior doctors must suspend all strikes for the government to consider entering talks facilitated by conciliation service Acas in a bid to end the pay dispute. Acas said it is “well prepared and ready to help” and the BMA is urging ministers to get round the table to try to break the deadlock.

The Department of Health and Social Care said it remains open to a role for Acas but reiterated talks cannot take place until junior doctors drop their demand for a 35% pay increase and end the strike, with Sunak saying he wanted to find a “reasonable compromise”.

The chairman of the BMA council Professor Philip Banfield said: “In the face of a constant refusal from the Health Secretary to agree to further talks and put forward a credible offer which could bring an end to the dispute, we believe that working with Acas provides the most realistic chance of a successful outcome to the negotiations. The BMA has no preconditions to talks and has consistently sought to negotiate with the government.”

Hospital bosses have expressed concern over patient safety as they struggle to secure cover for overnight junior doctor shifts during strikes. The health service’s top doctor Professor Sir Stephen Powis warned that the situation in the NHS will “become more challenging each day this strike progresses”.

During the strikes, staff who are still working have prioritised emergency and urgent care over some routine appointments and procedures to ensure safe care for those in life-threatening situations. It means hundreds of thousands of appointments and operations have been rescheduled.