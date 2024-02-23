Dr Laurence Buckman writes a prescription at the Temple Fortune Health Centre GP Practice near Golders Green, London.

Seeing the same GP improves patient health and reduces the workload for family doctors, according to one of the largest studies of its kind.

Researchers at the University of Cambridge and Insead business school found there was a range of benefits when patients have a long-term relationship with their doctor. Seeing the same doctor during GP visits - a model known as continuity of care - meant people waited on average 18 per cent longer between visits, compared with patients who saw different doctors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Health Weekly newsletter - your one-stop shop to a better you Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People did not take up more GP time in each consultation and the findings were particularly strong for older patients, those with multiple chronic illnesses, and people with mental health conditions.

Researchers behind the study said that, although it will not always be possible for people to see their regular GP, the findings would translate to an estimated 5 per cent reduction in consultations if all practices in England were providing the level of continuity of care of the best 10 per cent of practices.

Dr Harshita Kajaria-Montag, lead author of the new study, said: "The benefits of continuity of care are obvious from a relationship point of view. If you’re a patient with complex health needs, you don’t want to have to explain your whole health history at every appointment.

"If you have a regular doctor who’s familiar with your history, it’s a far more efficient use of time, for doctor and patient."

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the study, published in the journal Management Science, experts analysed more than 10m GP consultations in 381 practices in England over a period of 11 years.

The study read: "A physician can be considered more productive if they improve the quality of care provided without reducing the number of patients they serve per year or if they serve more patients without reducing quality of care. In primary care, where patients often have a preferred doctor, these two dimensions are related.