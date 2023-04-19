The diet plan, which is available on the NHS in some parts of England, has been found to increase the chances of remission from the disease

The UK currently faces a growing number of Type 2 diabetes patients (image: Adobe)

New research has found losing weight can increase the chances of putting Type 2 diabetes into remission. The findings of the Diabetes Remission Clinical Trial (DiRECT) give hope to those who have to take medication to manage their blood sugar levels, and face other health issues as a result of obesity.

The news may also add further impetus to NHS England’s Soup and Shake diet plan, which was rolled out to more areas last year. Designed for people with Type 2 diabetes, the food and drink programme has seen participants achieve dramatic weight loss over a short period of time.

While quick weight loss diets are often frowned upon by dietitians, they are recommended when they are followed in conjunction with professional medical advice. In the case of the NHS diet plan, it sees GPs and dietitians work closely with patients to help them lose weight.

So how does the Soup and Shake diet work, what kind of food and drink do you consume - and what does the latest research tell us about the impact of losing weight on diabetes?

What is the NHS Soup and Shake diet plan?

The NHS Soup and Shake plan involves replacing meals with soups and shakes for a period of three months.

These items are set to become available for free on the NHS for people aged 18 to 65 who have been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in the last six years and have a body mass index (BMI) over 27 (or over 25 in people of Black, Asian or minority ethnic origin). While this sort of diet is not revolutionary in itself, the wider package the meal replacement products come with is.

Type 2 diabetes patients who received low-calorie meals and medical support could go into remission (image: Adobe)

For the NHS is set to give participants support from clinicians and coaches through virtual one-to-one appointments, online help and groups. After the three month diet period comes to an end, they will then be provided with a programme that reintroduces healthy, nutritious food and will continue to receive advice.

Where is the NHS Soup and Shake diet plan available?

The diet programme is only available in England for the time being. Here is a full list of areas where you can access the plan:

North East and North Cumbria

South Cumbria and Lancashire

West Yorkshire

Nottingham and Nottinghamshire

Black Country

Somerset

Bristol

North Somerset and South Gloucestershire

Mid and South Essex

South West London

Kent and Medway

Sussex

What impact has the NHS Soup and Shake diet plan had?

More than 2,000 people with Type 2 diabetes took part in an NHS soups and shakes diet programme whose results were published in January 2022. On average, each participant has lost 7.2kg (1st 1lb) after a month and 13.4kg (2st 1lb) after three months.

NHS England said data from a study of participants taken three months after the programme ended suggests that those who follow the plan are able to keep the weight off over time. Previous clinical data has shown that roughly half of people who lose weight on similar diets were able to achieve remission from their Type 2 diabetes after 12 months.

“We know this weight loss will go a long way to help people stay well and avoid preventable illness, and for many will also mean they can put Type 2 diabetes into remission,” said Professor Jonathan Valabhji, NHS national clinical director for diabetes and obesity. “This is also the latest example of the NHS rapidly adopting the latest evidence-based treatments to help people with Type 2 diabetes live well. With research showing that obesity causes more severe illness from Covid-19, as well as other serious diseases, there has never been a more important time to lose weight.”

The treatment could also stand to ease the financial burden on the NHS by billions of pounds if it is scaled up. Diabetes is estimated to cost the health service 10% of its budget every year, with the condition responsible for one in 20 prescriptions written by GPs. Some of those who have been on the NHS Soup and Shake programme have spoken out about how the diet helped them.

The NHS spends around £10bn a year on treating diabetes (image: PA)

Nadeem Akhtar, 49, from Sheffield, has lost more than 19kg (over 3 stone) since starting the plan and has put his Type 2 diabetes into remission. “I lost my mum to diabetes, which was devastating. It really showed me just how destructive this disease can be and I really didn’t want to go down the same path,” he told the PA news agency.

“Being on the plan is the best thing I’ve ever done for myself and my family. It was hard at first, but my health coach was so understanding and really helped me through the difficult times and keep up healthier habits.”

Karen Bradbury, 50, from Derbyshire, started the programme in 2021 after her nurse warned her she would have to go on daily medication if she couldn’t lower her blood sugar levels. “I have battled with my weight on and off over the years and was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes,” she said. “Since being on the low calorie diet programme, I have felt totally supported by the practitioners and all the tools available.

“I’ve learnt loads about Type 2 diabetes and how to manage stress and habits with food. I feel so much healthier. I have lost 5st 3.5lbs (over 33kg) and my blood sugar levels have nearly halved – which meant I didn’t have to start medication.”

NHS Soup and Shake plan participants receive support to help them eat more healthily after the meal replacement phase ends (image: PA)

Ms Bradbury has also enjoyed other health benefits as a result of the diet plan. “My energy levels have increased substantially, and I am now swimming three to four times a week and walking every day,” she revealed.

“I used to wake up to 10 times a night to use the bathroom, I was thirsty all the time, exhausted and generally felt unwell. Now I sleep soundly all night and feel less tired during the day. My mental health has also improved. I feel better and I’m living better for me and my children. I’m so grateful that I was offered this opportunity.”

If you live in England, meet the criteria and want to enroll on the NHS Soup and Shake plan, you should contact your GP.

What do latest diabetes findings show?

According to the latest results of the five-year Diabetes Remission Clinical Trial (DiRECT), losing weight and keeping it off could reverse diabetes. Diabetes UK, which funded the study, said it could prove to be “life-changing” for the millions of people who have the condition.

Obesity is a key driver of Type 2 diabetes, with research suggesting that obese people are up to 80 times more likely to develop the condition than those with a healthy body mass index (BMI) of 22 or less. But, by losing weight through medically-supported, nutritionally complete, low-calorie diet plans, some participants in the DiRECT trial managed to come off their diabetes medication.

Type 2 diabetes patients who received low-calorie meals and medical support could go into remission (image: Adobe)

Of the 298 people who took part, half received regular diabetes care and another half were put on a diet plan that was supported by health professionals. Some of the latter group received the Soup and Shake diet for several weeks before being supervised on how to better balance their meals.

At the end of the original two-year study, 95 of the 149 people on the weight-loss programme agreed to take part in an extension study lasting three years. This new data shows that, of this group of 95 people, 48 were in remission from Type 2 diabetes at the start of the extension study, and almost a quarter (23%) of these were still in remission three years later having lost an average of 8.9kg (1st 6lb).

The proportion of patients who were in remission five years after the original study started was more than three times greater than the control group, who received standard care. Those who did not remain in remission had regained the weight they had previously lost.

Professor Roy Taylor from Newcastle University, who co-led the study, said: “The DiRECT five-year follow-up shows that the rapid weight-loss programme brings about considerable weight loss at five years with low-intensity support. The most important question now is how the follow-up programme can be even more successful at an affordable cost.”