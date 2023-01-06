Hospitals across England were dangerously busy over the festive period - these hospitals were under the most pressure.

Nine in 10 hospitals in England were dangerously busy between Boxing Day and New Year, with some running out of spare beds for patients all together, new figures published today (6 January) show.

Two hospitals were found to be functioning at 100% capacity, with one running out of beds every single day of the week, while 94 had an occupancy rate of above 92%. The figures are based on snapshots taken at 8 am each day over winter. NHS England and NHS Improvement have previously suggested 92% should be considered the recommended safe limit for bed occupancy in winter. However, the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) endorses an 85% threshold. Based on the RCEM standard, 120 (87.6%) hospitals were found to be dangerously busy by functioning at 85% occupancy or above across the week.

Additional NHS figures out today show the strain flu and Covid-19 is putting on the health system. Flu patient numbers have surged by 1,626 (47%) in the last week, while the number of patients with Covid increased by almost 1,200. NHS 111 also answered the second highest number of calls ever in a week with 410,618 calls answered. The NHS said it has set up dozens of acute respiratory infection hubs and community falls response services to ease pressure on A&E departments.

Here we reveal the 16 hospitals with the highest bed occupancy rates over the New Year period.

1. George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust in the Midlands George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust in the Midlands was working at full occupancy last week. It was at 100% capacity every day.

2. Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust in the North West was working at full occupancy last week. It ran totally out of beds every day except 30 December, when one out of 382 beds was free at the snapshot.

3. Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust in the South East had an occupancy rate of 99.5%.

4. Southport and Ormskirk Hospital NHS Trust Southport and Ormskirk Hospital NHS Trust in the North West had an occupancy rate of 99.4%.