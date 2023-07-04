Penelope Williams ignored advice to call an ambulance for a patient who died during a liaison with her in his car

An NHS nurse has been struck off after failing to call an ambulance for a patient who died during a late night liaison in a hospital car park.

Married Penelope Williams, 42, was having a secret affair with the man who was found unresponsive with his trousers down in the back of his own car at Wrexham’s Spire Hospital in January 2022.

A hearing heard that Mrs Williams ignored advice to call an ambulance after the man collapsed in his car during the late-night meet up. The death of the man, known only as Patient A, was listed as “heart failure and chronic kidney disease triggered by a medical response”.

The patient was found unresponsive with his trousers down in the back of his own car at Wrexham’s Spire Hospital (Photo: Google)

A fitness to practise panel was told Patient A received regular treatment at the Betsi Cadwaladr health board, where Mrs Williams worked as a general nurse on a renal unit.

On the night of Patient A’s death, Mrs Williams went to the home of one of her colleagues (Colleague 1) before meeting with him at the hospital’s car park.

Just before midnight, the panel heard Colleague 1 received a phone call from Mrs Williams, who was “crying and distressed and asking for help as she tried to explain that someone had died”. She was then advised by Colleague 1 to call an ambulance.

Colleague 1 later met with Mrs Willaims in the car park of the hospital where Patient A was found partially clothed and unresponsive. They then called 999 and asked for the police and ambulance, which Mrs Williams had not done. Patient A was sadly pronounced dead shortly after.

Mrs Williams initially told police and a paramedic in attendance that she had gone to the scene to meet Patient A after he messaged her on Facebook saying he was unwell. She later admitted in a statement to police that the pair were in a sexual relationship and had previously arranged to meet at the car park that evening

But she denied this in a formal meeting with the Health Board in February, explaining that “she met with Patient A and sat at the back of his car for about 30-45 minutes just talking”, before he started groaning and suddenly died.

At a local disciplinary hearing with the Health Board in May, Mrs Williams admitted to the relationship and not calling an ambulance despite being advised to. She was dismissed from her job by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) with “immediate effect”.

The NMC panel determined Mrs Williams’ failure to disclose the relationship, and her limited insight about the damage her relationship could cause to nursing’s reputation or its effect on public safety, amounted to serious misconduct.

Mrs Williams was ultimately struck off for bringing the profession into disrepute, with the panel concluding: “Mrs Williams’ actions were significant departures from the standards expected of a registered nurse, and are fundamentally incompatible with her remaining on the register.