Tributes have been paid to a “brave and inspirational” young nurse who tragically died from cancer aged just 24.

Kay Murgatroyd was diagnosed with anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) positive lung cancer when she was 17 and trained to be a nurse while undergoing treatment.

Her specific type of cancer occurs when the ALK gene turns on and fuses with another gene. Only around 4% of lung cancer patients have the ALK positive gene and it is said to affect people who have not previously been smokers.

Kay Murgatroyd tragically died after eight years of fighting cancer (Photo: Doncaster Hospital/NHS fndn/SWNS))

Ms Murgatroyd studied nursing at Sheffield Hallam University in South Yorkshire while going through cancer treatment and graduated in 2021. She went on to start work as a nurse on the S10 unit at Doncaster Royal Infirmary while still battling the disease, but sadly died after eight years of fighting.

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust paid an emotional tribute to the 24-year-old and said her death leaves “a void that can never be fully filled”.

A spokesperson said: “Though Kay’s time on this earth was brief, sadly spanning just 24 years, she left an indelible impression on all who had the privilege of knowing her.

“She faced her own mortality with bravery and embraced life with an unyielding passion, cherishing every moment and filling the world around her with love and compassion.

“Kay’s too-soon departure leaves an ache in our souls, a void that can never be fully filled. But let us also celebrate her life, her resilience, and the legacy she leaves behind. Let her memory serve as a reminder to us all that life is a precious gift, and it is up to us to make the most of every moment we are given.

“To Kay’s friends, family and loved ones, we share our deepest condolences. We also share our thanks for sharing Kay with us. May she rest in peace.”

Heartfelt tributes were also paid to Ms Murgatroyd on social media, where she was described as “an incredible young lady”.

One person wrote: “What an incredible and inspirational young lady, to study and graduate to become a nurse, while fighting such a dreadful disease. Condolences to her family who must be incredibly proud of her.”