Dad and husband Kellam Hodgson died at the scene and another man remains in a critical condition

A grieving family has paid tribute to a “much-loved” dad and husband who was killed in a horror crash over the weekend.

Kellam Hodgson, 37, died after a BMW 5-series he was in crashed on Middlesbrough Road, Guisborough, North Yorkshire, on Friday (30 June).

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 8.10pm but the 37-year-old was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The grieving family of Kellam Hodgson have paid tribute after he died in a car crash over the weekend (Photo: Cleveland Police)

A second man, 35, was also involved in the crash and was rushed to James Cook University Hospital where he is in a critical condition fighting for his life.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of a road traffic collision on The Triangle in Guisborough shortly after 8pm this evening.

“We dispatched two ambulance crews, a clinical team leader, a duty officer and the Medicar, and requested support from Great North Air Ambulance Service. One patient has been taken to James Cook Hospital for further treatment.”

The family of Mr Hodgson have now paid tribute to him and asked for privacy during this extremely difficult time. His family said in a statement: “Kellam was a much-loved son, husband, father, brother, uncle and friend.”

Cleveland Police have now issued an urgent appeal for information and are calling for anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or have dash cam footage of the incident, to get in touch.