Frankie Jules-Hough was killed when she stopped on the motorway hard shoulder to take a phone call

A man has admitted causing the death of a pregnant mum-of-two in a motorway crash which also injured two children.

Adil Iqbal, 22, pleaded guilty to killing 38-year-old Frankie Jules-Hough and causing serious injury to her son Thomas, aged nine, in the crash which also left her four-year-old nephew Tobias badly hurt.

Her other son, two-year-old Rocky, was also in the car when she stopped on the hard shoulder of the M66 motorway in Bury, Greater Manchester, to take a phone call just before the crash at around 3.10pm on Saturday 13 May.

Pregnant Frankie Jules-Hough was killed when she stopped on the motorway hard shoulder to take a phone call (Photo: GoFundMe)

Ms Jules-Hough and the three children, all from Chadderton in Oldham, were rushed to hospital via air ambulance and taken into intensive care.

Thomas and Tobias were both placed in induced comas after the crash and are now showing “positive signs” of recovery. But despite the best efforts to save her, the mum, who was 18-weeks pregnant, tragically died in hospital two days later from her injuries.

Mr Iqbal, from Accrington, Lancashire, who was driving a BMW, was arrested at the scene and admitted the two offences during a hearing at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester on Monday (19 June).

A third count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving relating to Ms Jules-Hough’s nephew was not put to the defendant at Monday’s hearing. Judge Maurice Greene remanded Mr Iqbal into custody to await sentencing.

A GoFundMe appeal has now been set up to help support the family of Ms Jules-Hough has been set up by a friend, who said she was 18 weeks pregnant expecting a daughter. The appeal has already raised more than £52,000 for the family “to help them get through the most traumatic incident”.

Debbie Wright, organiser of the fundraising appeal, wrote: “Sadly Frankie lost her fight and her and her unborn baby girl passed away early hours Monday morning. Words cannot express what her family and friends are going through now, not to mention her poor boys who now have to grow up without their mummy and sister they never got to meet. This is devastating!

“Frankie touched the lives of so many with her beautiful kind soul! Heaven has gained a true angel! May she rest in eternal peace with her baby girl! Frankie is now looking over the boys and we are sure she will be working her healing magic to make sure the boys pull through this.”

She added: “The boys are showing positive signs up to now, but they are not out of the woods yet. We must continue to pray and send love and support for the boys and family.”

In a recent update, the family issued a statement on the fundraising page thanking people for their donations and support. They said: “Thank you so much for the beautiful comments and all your kind donations. We are overwhelmed with the support, we have no words for your kindness at this time.