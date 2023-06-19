Tributes have been paid to ‘gentleman’ Michael Hanley, who had the ‘biggest heart’

A heartbroken family have paid tribute to a dad-to-be who tragically died in a crash just two months before his baby daughter is due to be born.

Michael Hanley, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene when his motorbike left the carriageway of an A-road on Friday night (16 June).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lancashire Police officers were called to the A506 Liverpool Road, Bickerstaffe at 9.30pm to reports a motorbike had left the road and a rider had fallen from the vehicle.

Michael Hanley tragically died in a crash just two months before his baby daughter is due (Photo: Lancashire Police / SWNS)

The heartbroken family of the 39-year-old have revealed he died mere weeks before the birth of his baby girl, who is due in August.

Mr Hanley was described as a “gentleman” who would “light up a room” and never be forgotten. In an emotional statement, they said: “Michael was a much-loved fiancé, son, brother, uncle, friend and daddy-to-be to his baby girl who is due in August.

“Michael was taken away from us far too soon at the age of 39. He was known to be a gentleman by people who knew him and would light up the room with his smile, huge personality and the warmest of hugs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He had the biggest heart and he loved his family and friends so much. Michael will be sadly missed and never forgotten, he will live on forever in his daughter, in our hearts and memories.”

Police investigating the crash are now appealing for witnesses to come forward and are seeking dashcam footage from motorists who were driving in the area at the time of the incident.

Sergeant Paul McCurrie said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with Mr Hanley’s family at this very sad and distressing time for them. Our investigation into the collision is very much ongoing and we are appealing for witnesses who were using Liverpool Road around the time it happened.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lancashire Police at lancashire.police.uk or by calling 101.

Advertisement

Advertisement