The 34-year-old was being chased by police in south London before crashing his car and fleeing the scene

The Met Police have confirmed that a man died on railway track in south London after being involved in a car chase with police officers. (Credit: Getty Images)

A 34-year-old man has died in London after being involved in a car chase with police officers, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed.

The man died on railway tracks in the south of the city after being involved in the chase.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police say that the pursuit began after a car failed to stop at around 3.26am on Wednesdy 14 June. According to the force, the car was chased by officers heading towards Steatham High Road, with officers following for a short time and making it known that they wished to pull the car over.

The car then crashed in Brunswick Mews and the driver ran from the scene. After a police helicopter was called in to help search for the man, they found a body lying on the railway lines near Estreham Road. Upon making the line safe, officer approached the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct has launched an investigation into the incident.

A spokesperson for the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said: “We can confirm the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an investigation after a man died following a pursuit by Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers. At around 3.26am on Wednesday June 14 we understand a car failed to stop for MPS officers in the Streatham area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We were advised by the MPS that an authorised pursuit began involving a marked and an unmarked police car, and the car being pursued. Shortly afterwards the car apparently collided with a garden fence in Brunswick Mews and two male passengers were detained by officers.