Toddler Oria Henry and dad Ashley Henry were both killed after their car collided with a lorry

A mum has shared her heartbreak after her “darling” two-year-old daughter was killed in a suspected murder-suicide on Sunday.

Toddler Oria Henry was travelling in a Blue Nissan Qashqai with her dad Ashley Henry, 35, when their car collided with a lorry in Anwick, Lincolnshire, at around 2.45pm.

The pair were travelling along Main Road when the crash happened and were both tragically pronounced dead at the scene.

Lincolnshire Police said after “careful consideration” it is now treating Oria’s death as a murder investigation. The force is yet to confirm the identity of the suspect.

Oria Henry, 2, and her mum Rachael (Photo: missrleader / Instagram)

The force said: “Our investigation into the incident continues but after careful consideration we can confirm we have begun a murder investigation into the death of two-year-old Oria.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident but cannot provide further details at this time. Our thoughts remain with the family of those who lost their lives in this collision and specialist officers are supporting them at this difficult time.”

Oria’s mum Rachael shared her grief over her daughter’s death in an Instagram post, alongside a picture with the toddler. She wrote: “It’s with the greatest sadness that my darling little girl, Oria Rose, has passed away with her daddy, on Father’s Day.

“They were travelling back from Skegness yesterday after having spent the weekend together and unfortunately didn’t make it back home. They both tragically passed away in a car crash.

Oria was travelling in a Blue Nissan Qashqai with her dad Ashley Henry (Photo: missrleader / Instagram)

“The last time I saw her was Thursday, and she was very happy, which is home I will remember her. Oria, sweetheart, I love you so much. You are my light and always will be. I will carry you in my heart until I meet you again in heaven.

“My sweet girl, I’m so sorry this happened to you. I love you. Rest in paradise, angel. Rest in peace, Ashley. Love and light.”

In a further update, the mum said the circumstances or Oria’s death are now being treated as a possible murder-suicide. She wrote: “Update: circumstances are being treated as murder/suicide. My poor baby. You were taken from me by an evil force.

"Oria, I am so sorry. I’m sorry I couldn’t protect you. My pain will be turned into purpose, I promise you that. I love you sweetheart.”

In a separate post, which was also shared publicly, she added: “For now, I ask for your continued support and prayers. It hasn’t fully sunk in yet and I’m scared for when it does but I have God’s guidance, my partner, my family and my friends to get me through this.

“My poor baby girl. My little Oria Rose. You didn’t deserve this sweetheart. You had your whole life ahead of you. I’m so terribly sorry your precious life ended in this way. In such a calculated and callous act. I love you so much Oria. As do many other people. My baby girl, forever and always.”

