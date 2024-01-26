A TikTok beauty influencer has claimed that using Vaseline will help stop watering eyes in the cold weather, but two experts are unsure about the safety of the supposed health hack. Stock image by Adobe Photos.

As the winter continues, and now a warning that a 'double snow wall' could be on its way after stormy and freezing cold start to 2024, a beauty hack which promises to prevent a common issue brought on by cold weather has taken TikTok by storm.

The supposed hack is simple and involves people using Vaseline in the corner of their eyes as a way to stop them from watering in the cold. One user, thought to be the original creator of the ‘hack’, received more than 20 million views and also more than 2 million likes on her video.

While this viral beauty hack may have been created to keep your eye make-up in place and prevent you from looking like you’re crying, is it safe to actually do this? Many of the 12.7,000 comments on the video are questioning its safety and now two experts have warned beauty lovers against doing it.

What is the viral Vaseline TikTok 'hack'?

Beauty influencer Ayaat Mishaal posted a TikTok video in which she claimed that that applying Vaseline on the corners of your eyes with a cotton bud can prevent your eyes from watering in the harsh weather conditions.

''Putting Vaseline in the corners of my eyes before leaving the house to stop my eyes from watering is the best thing TikTok has ever taught me,” Ayaat claims. You can watch the video for yourself below.

Is the viral Vaseline TikTok 'hack' safe?

Experts from Supplement Doctor have said that while they can understand the reasons for the 'hack' they advise people to be careful about doing it. They said "Applying a thin layer of Vaseline to the corners of your eyes can act as a protective barrier, helping to shield against the harsh effects of cold weather and reduce excess tearing. It can be a simple yet effective trick to keep your eyes comfortable in the harsh weather conditions and keep makeup intact. However, this practise should be approached with caution."

They continued: "It's essential to be cautious when applying any substance near your eyes. Make sure to only use a minor amount of Vaseline and avoid getting it directly into your eyes. If you experience any irritation or discomfort, it's best to wash your eyes with water and discontinue use. This technique is not recommended if you have specific eye conditions or concerns, as it's always a good idea to consult with an eye care professional for individual advice.”

To protect eyes from drying out and watering in the wind: Three ways you can protect your eyes: Wear well-fitting wraparound sunglasses

Use eye drops

Use lid care wipes to keep eyes clean and debris-free

Tina Patel, optician at Feel Good Contacts, has also looked into this trend to see if the hype around it is all it’s made out to be - and she's decided it's definitely not. “Although Vaseline is handy and can be found in many people's pockets, using it on the corners of your eyes to prevent watery eyes should be approached with caution, as it may increase the risk of developing milia or styes.”

Milia are small white spots found around the eyes, often also referred to as ‘milk spots’, that often clear up on their own. As the skin surrounding the eyes is notably thin, the application of an occlusive agent like Vaseline in this area may elevate the likelihood of developing milia if used too frequently.

She explains: “Because the skin around your eyes is thin, applying something as thick as Vaseline can make your skin more prone to these skin conditions. Petrolatum, which is one of the main ingredients in Vaseline, can clog the skin, so it’s best to avoid this. Using Vaseline too close to your eye can also cause irritation and may result in blurred vision. Therefore, it is better to stay clear of Vaseline”.

