Peeing a lot at night could be a symptom of prostate cancer, says NHS urologist
More than half of men experience peeing problems that could be linked to their prostate.
Getting up to pee multiple times in the night could be the sign of a sinister illness for men, a leading urologist has said.
A new study by by King Edward VII’s Hospital in London has found that men who are getting up to use the loo frequently each night are hesitant to get medical advice about it. However, putting it off could allow a "silent killer" to develop.
Researchers suggest that this could be a significant indicator of prostate cancer, which typically is found in men age 50 and over, but can take years to develop. Around 28 per cent of those studied said they were peeing at least three times a night - but almost a third attributed that to just getting older.
The study also found that 55 per cent of men experienced symptoms that could indicate problems with their prostate.
Caroline Moore, consultant urologist at King Edward VII’s Hospital, said: “We are used to seeing men with a wide range of symptoms that they mind find embarrassing – so there really is nothing that can shock us. It’s important that men who are struggling with an issue with pain, delayed or frequent weeing to see their GP at their earliest convenience.
"Most of the time it will be caused by something harmless that can be fixed by a change in lifestyle, such as drinking less alcohol or caffeine. When there is a more serious problem at play, such as an enlarged prostate or cancer, we have a wide variety of diagnostic and treatment tools available which can help manage an enlarged prostate, or focal therapies for prostate cancer."
Prostate cancer develops in the eponymous gland between the penis and the bladder - and the causes still remain a mystery to health bosses. However, what is known is that it mainly develops in men over the age of 50, and is more common in black men, according to the NHS.
An increased need to pee
Straining while you pee
A feeling that your bladder has not fully emptied
The NHS adds that if prostate cancer is at an early stage and not causing symptoms, your doctor may suggest either "watchful waiting" or "active surveillance". The best option depends on your age and overall health. Both options involve carefully monitoring your condition. Some cases of prostate cancer can be cured if treated in the early stages, which can range from radiotherapy to a surgical removal of the prostate.