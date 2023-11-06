More than half of men experience peeing problems that could be linked to their prostate.

Getting up to pee multiple times in the night could be the sign of a sinister illness for men, a leading urologist has said.

A new study by by King Edward VII’s Hospital in London has found that men who are getting up to use the loo frequently each night are hesitant to get medical advice about it. However, putting it off could allow a "silent killer" to develop.

Going to the loo multiple times a night could be an indication of prostate cancer. (Picture: Adobe Stock)

The study also found that 55 per cent of men experienced symptoms that could indicate problems with their prostate.

Caroline Moore, consultant urologist at King Edward VII’s Hospital, said: “We are used to seeing men with a wide range of symptoms that they mind find embarrassing – so there really is nothing that can shock us. It’s important that men who are struggling with an issue with pain, delayed or frequent weeing to see their GP at their earliest convenience.

"Most of the time it will be caused by something harmless that can be fixed by a change in lifestyle, such as drinking less alcohol or caffeine. When there is a more serious problem at play, such as an enlarged prostate or cancer, we have a wide variety of diagnostic and treatment tools available which can help manage an enlarged prostate, or focal therapies for prostate cancer."

Prostate cancer develops in the eponymous gland between the penis and the bladder - and the causes still remain a mystery to health bosses. However, what is known is that it mainly develops in men over the age of 50, and is more common in black men, according to the NHS.

SYMPTOMS OF PROSTATE CANCER An increased need to pee Straining while you pee A feeling that your bladder has not fully emptied