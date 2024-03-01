The women were inappropriately touched during physiotherapy sessions. (Picture: Adobe Stock)

A physiotherapist has been struck off after behaving sexually towards multiple female patients.

Waqas Ahmad was working at an A&A Medical clinic in Newcastle when two patients filed complaints against him. Both service users reported that Ahmad had been acting and speaking inappropriately to them.

One patient complained that Ahmad had told her to remove her top - despite it not being necessary for treatment or clinically justified. Another said the physiotherapist told her she had "nice boobs" and massaged between her legs.

In both cases, which took place just days apart in July 2021, Ahmad reportedly also attempted to adjust or remove their underwear, without their consent. The Health and Care Professions Tribunal Service concluded that this was an "abuse of his professional decision".

A report from the panel read: "The panel had found proved misconduct which constituted an abuse of the Ahmad's professional position and breached professional boundaries. It involved conduct which was sexually motivated conduct and of a sexual nature towards service users, including highly inappropriate sexualised comments and sexualised physical contact.

"This was without clinical justification and without the consent of the service users. It caused distress to them and affected their trust in the profession of physiotherapy.

"His response did not represent any meaningful acceptance of the allegations, nor any apology or remorse, but rather sought to deflect the allegations and blame others."

In his intial response, Ahmad suggested that the complaints may have been racially charged.