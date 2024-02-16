Michelle Hughes used her work's database to get the patient's personal contact details.

A therapist has been struck off after sending sexual messages to a patient - and then turning up at their home.

Michelle Hughes was working for the Sussex Mental Health Line in 2021 when a patient got in touch. But instead of completing a mental health assessment, Hughes suggested that the antidepressant medication the patient was on was "surface garbage" and told them they needed "spiritual health".

After that, Hughes began sending a combination of flirtatious, sexual and religious messages to the patient.

A panel for the Health and Care Professions Tribunal Service reported that Hughes used the health line's database to get the patient's contact details. The report into her hearing read: "She knew that he was a vulnerable person and a serious drinker. However, she maintained that 'he was not a suicide risk' and 'he was not a significant risk'.

"The service user made it known that the contact was unwelcome, but Hughes continued, including visiting the service user's address. The panel had found that there was a sexual element to this, as part of her motivation was to pursue a potential future sexual relationship with him.

"Significantly, Hughes was aware what she was doing was wrong throughout."

When the panel quizzed Hughes, they asked her if she saw any "red flags" or was attracted to the patient. She told them she "couldn't answer" those questions, but was clear that she did not enjoy working for the NHS.

"I don't know what I would do if in that situation again," she added. "I would have to recreate that feeling again to know how I would respond.

"I want to feel in control of my career and do something I’ve created - not working in a service which is counterproductive to my attitudes like the NHS was."