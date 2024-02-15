Long Covid is causing excessive fatigue, depression and cognitive issues, new research suggests
More than 50 per cent of people with long Covid are suffering additional physical and mental health complications, new research suggests.
A study published in Jama Network Open this week has concluded that people suffering with post-Covid-19 condition - better known as long Covid - are experiencing things like cognitive decline and depression in the months following their contraction of the virus. In a survey of 14,767 people, 57 per cent struggled with a reduced brain capacity mental health troubles.
Among other questions on symptoms, participants were asked to rate on a five-point scale how often they experienced difficulties with thinking straight, making mistakes and getting started with tasks. Participants were also asked to assess their mood and daily functioning.
Authors said: "Individuals with post–Covid-19 condition, particularly in the pandemic, may have initially been diagnosed with depression or anxiety, before post-Covid-19 condition as a syndrome was recognised. Our observation of the overlap between cognition and mood in post-Covid-19 condition does not in any way suggest any causal relationship.
"Features associated with a greater number of daily symptoms included younger age and lower income."
