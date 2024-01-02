Telling news your way
JN.1: Covid-19 causes labrynthitis in teenager - what is it, symptoms and treatment

It's thought labrynthitis could be a new symptom of Covid-19, after a teenager was diagnosed following a positive Covid test.

David George
By David George
2 minutes ago
 Comment
Labrynthitis - thought to be a new symptom of Covid-19 - is an inner ear infection that can take weeks to heal. (Picture: Adobe Stock)Labrynthitis - thought to be a new symptom of Covid-19 - is an inner ear infection that can take weeks to heal. (Picture: Adobe Stock)
A teenager was diagnosed with labrynthitis after contracting Covid-19, it has been reported.

In a list of BMJ case reports, doctors have noted a teenager who ended up with labrynthitis - an inner ear infection - following a positive Covid-19 test. It is thought to be the first case of a child getting an ear infection as a result of Covid-19.

According to the NHS, labrynthitis is an inner ear infection that affects your balance. Symptoms can start suddenly and take a few weeks to fully clear.

SYMPTOMS OF LABRYNTHITIS

Dizziness or feeling that everything around you is spinning (vertigo)

Feeling unsteady and off balance – you might find it difficult to stay upright or walk in a straight line

Feeling or being sick

Hearing loss

Ringing in your ears (tinnitus)

Dr Jeyasakthy Saniasiaya from the University of Malaya, Malaysia, said: "We report on a boy in his early adolescence with a sudden onset of spinning sensation, imbalance and unilateral hearing loss with a positive SARS-CoV-2 test. Vestibular investigations point towards right labyrinthine hypofunction, and an audiometry test revealed right-sided severe hearing loss.

"Symptoms improved gradually with steroids and vestibular rehabilitation therapy. However, the long-term repercussions of post-Covid-19 acute labyrinthitis are unknown and must be followed up closely. To our knowledge, this is the first reported case of acute labyrinthitis secondary to Covid-19 in paediatrics."

If you have labyrinthitis or vestibular neuritis, a GP may prescribe antihistamines or motion sickness tablets for up to three days. The NHSnot take them for any longer, as they can slow down your recovery.

Labyrinthitis or vestibular neuritis is usually caused by a viral infection, such as a cold or flu, so antibiotics will not help.

