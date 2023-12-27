Covid cases in England have risen by 38.6 per cent - here are the symptoms to look out for.

Thousands of people have been hospitalised with Covid in England this month. (Picture: Shutterstock)

Around the world, health officials have been closely monitoring the emergence of a new Covid-19 variant.

The new variant, designated JN.1, has garnered concerns from the World Health Organisation (WHO) which has designated it as a "variant of interest" due to its "rapidly increasing spread". It is thought that the virus not only has different symptoms to previous variants, but may also "evade previous immunity" with a surge in infection rates across the likes of the UK, USA, India and China.

In the seven days up to December 9, there were 5,975 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in England - an increase of 38.6 per cent. In the same period, 2,622 people were hopspitalised.

Fever, cough, and shortness of breath remain prevalent symptoms, but there is a notable increase in gastrointestinal problems, such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Some patients have also reported a sudden loss of taste and smell, a hallmark symptom of Covid-19, but with a more pronounced and rapid onset.

But many people have instead been fighting the flu this winter, with similar symptoms as Covid - including fevers, coughs and general fatigue. Here are the symptoms to look out for, and how to differentiate between Covid and the flu.

Respiratory symptoms

Flu: Common respiratory symptoms include a runny or stuffy nose and sore throat.

Covid-19: Covid is often associated with shortness of breath and difficulty breathing.

Gastrointestinal symptoms

Flu: Gastrointestinal symptoms are uncommon in the flu.

Covid-19: Some individuals with Covid-19, especially those with certain variants, may experience nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Loss of taste and smell

Flu: Loss of taste and smell is not a typical symptom of the flu.

Covid-19: Sudden loss of taste and smell is a distinctive symptom associated with Covid-19.

Muscle or body aches

Flu: Muscle and body aches are common symptoms of the flu.

Covid-19: While muscle aches can occur with Covid-19, they may not be as prominent as with the flu.

Onset of symptoms

Flu: Symptoms of the flu typically appear suddenly.

Covid-19: Symptoms may have a more gradual onset, and some individuals may be asymptomatic.