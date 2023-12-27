JN.1: Do you have Covid or the flu? Symptoms explained as virus spreads
Covid cases in England have risen by 38.6 per cent - here are the symptoms to look out for.
Around the world, health officials have been closely monitoring the emergence of a new Covid-19 variant.
The new variant, designated JN.1, has garnered concerns from the World Health Organisation (WHO) which has designated it as a "variant of interest" due to its "rapidly increasing spread". It is thought that the virus not only has different symptoms to previous variants, but may also "evade previous immunity" with a surge in infection rates across the likes of the UK, USA, India and China.
Advertisement
Advertisement
In the seven days up to December 9, there were 5,975 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in England - an increase of 38.6 per cent. In the same period, 2,622 people were hopspitalised.
Fever, cough, and shortness of breath remain prevalent symptoms, but there is a notable increase in gastrointestinal problems, such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Some patients have also reported a sudden loss of taste and smell, a hallmark symptom of Covid-19, but with a more pronounced and rapid onset.
But many people have instead been fighting the flu this winter, with similar symptoms as Covid - including fevers, coughs and general fatigue. Here are the symptoms to look out for, and how to differentiate between Covid and the flu.
Respiratory symptoms
Flu: Common respiratory symptoms include a runny or stuffy nose and sore throat.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Covid-19: Covid is often associated with shortness of breath and difficulty breathing.
Gastrointestinal symptoms
Flu: Gastrointestinal symptoms are uncommon in the flu.
Covid-19: Some individuals with Covid-19, especially those with certain variants, may experience nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.
Loss of taste and smell
Flu: Loss of taste and smell is not a typical symptom of the flu.
Covid-19: Sudden loss of taste and smell is a distinctive symptom associated with Covid-19.
Muscle or body aches
Flu: Muscle and body aches are common symptoms of the flu.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Covid-19: While muscle aches can occur with Covid-19, they may not be as prominent as with the flu.
Onset of symptoms
Flu: Symptoms of the flu typically appear suddenly.
Covid-19: Symptoms may have a more gradual onset, and some individuals may be asymptomatic.
If you are in doubt about whether you have Covid-19 or the flu, the simplest way to find out is by taking a lateral flow test. These are readily available in pharmacies, supermarkets and online.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.