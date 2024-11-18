Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police seized skinny jab meds according to a mum who says she was hospitalised and left in pain after trying to slim down before her holiday to Turkey.

A mum claims police seized her skinny jabs after she was hospitalised and left in pain “worse than childbirth” while trying to slim down for her family holiday. The salon where the medication came from was also investigated.

Nicole Wright claims she purchased the £120 weight loss injection at the end of August to lose a few pounds ahead of her trip to Turkey with her two daughters. But after injecting herself on September 1 with 0.1ml of the product, the 31-year-old began to vomit and couldn't even keep water down.

As the week went on, the mum-of-two claims her symptoms got worse to the point where she started throwing up fresh blood and believed she was going to die. Following two trips to A&E where she was given fluids and anti-sickness medication, Nicole was then rushed back into hospital with pain she described as worse than giving birth.

Fortunately, after being given further fluids and anti-sickness medication doctors were able to stabilise Nicole and flush the weight loss medication out of her system. Now in recovery, Nicole says she would never use a skinny jab again and is embarrassed and ashamed she risked her health to lose weight.

The stay-at-home-mum is now urging others to only take weight loss injections prescribed by a doctor or pharmacy as she says salon-sold alternatives might not always be safe to use. Police Scotland confirmed they investigated the hospitalisation 'thoroughly' but no further action is being taken at this time.

Nicole, from North Ayrshire in Scotland, said: “I had a holiday booked and I started taking them to curb my appetite. It was only to lose a few pounds and I wasn't planning on being on it long term to get really skinny. I only took one small injection of 0.1ml. I took a really small amount. The first two days I just had no appetite and then by the third day I was sick and on the fourth day I was still sick and couldn't eat anything or keep any water down.

“As the days went on I was getting worse and worse and I ended up in A&E as I was so dehydrated. I told them what I had taken and they gave me one bag of fluids and anti-sickness and sent me home. The injection was meant to wear off after a week but it didn't and I just felt worse. I then went back to hospital and was given further fluids and anti-sickness tablets. I then ended up back in hospital again and an ambulance had to come to my house. I was still vomiting, my whole body was shaking and I had the worst stomach pains.

“My stomach was burning and I was in so much pain. I couldn't even take a sip of water. At this point I started to throw up blood, loads of fresh, red blood and it was really scary. I thought I was going to die. It was getting worse and worse and the pain was worse than childbirth. I was rolling about my bed screaming in pain. The police came to see me at the hospital. I realised how serious it was. So they took the vial and stuff to test it and they went out to the salon that I bought it from.”

During her overnight stay in hospital on September 8, Nicole was visited by Ayrshire Police where she claims the weight loss medication was seized for testing. At point of purchase, Nicole said the solution she bought to lose weight was claimed to be from the GLP-1 family of drugs - originally developed to treat diabetes, which is now often used as a weight loss product. The former hairdresser and makeup artist now says taking salon-bought skinny jabs rather than from the NHS is not worth the risk to your health.

Nicole said: “I feel embarrassed and ashamed that I risked my health. The lesson I'm going to teach my daughters is that you're beautiful no matter how you are and there is nothing worth risking your health for. I would never take them again. I think if anyone is thinking of getting them go through a doctor or pharmacy and not through a salon as you don't know what you are taking. Don't trust anyone as you don't know what is in them.”

Since taking unwell, Nicole claims she phoned the salon to tell them how ill she had been after using the weight loss medication she purchased from their business. She says Ayrshire Police also visited the premises but their investigation into her hospitalisation has now been concluded. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A thorough investigation was carried out and all enquiries have concluded. No further police action will be taken at this time. If anyone has any further information, they should contact Police Scotland on 101.”