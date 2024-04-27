Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A GP has shared his top tips for hayfever sufferers to survive a ‘pollen bomb’ - including wearing wraparound sunglasses and "quarantining teddy bears". The Met Office is predicting pollen levels will be high all this week - leaving millions of Brits with itchy eyes and runny noses.

Dr Roger Henderson, 63, a GP of 35 years, said using a wet cloth to dust will help - as will using your tumble dryer rather than line-drying your sheets. The GP, from Whitehaven, Cumbria, said: "What a pollen bomb will do is trigger people with mild hayfever.

"This means they get symptoms they don't normally get because of the intense exposure. One of the ways of avoiding hayfever is staying inside when the pollen is high. You should stay away from areas like parks or areas that have more pollen. Especially early morning and late afternoon evening - when pollen count is highest."

Dr Roger, who represents decongestant brand Olbas, said if you've been outdoors during a pollen bomb, you should wash your clothes before next wearing them. If you're struggling to sleep at night, it could be that your sheets need a wash too to get the pollen off too.

But he added a mistake lots of people make is then going to dry your clothes and sheets outside - allowing them to become covered in pollen again. And similarly to your clothes, he said if you've been outside you should wash your hair to remove any lingering pollen.

GP Dr Roger Henderson offers tips to hayfever sufferers as Met Office predicts high pollen count this week. Picture: PA, inset SWNS

When at home, dusting surfaces regularly so pollen can't settle is also recommended. He said: "If you’re going to clean your house, dust with a damp cloth rather than a dry cloth, because a damp cloth helps mop up pollen.

"Using a dry cloth, you can get clouds of dust and pollen which makes it worse. Anything that can trap dust can trap pollen - even dried flowers and curtains - so vacuum or wipe with a wet cloth."

This can also refer to soft furnishings and things like teddy bears - which can secretly harbour pollen and worsen symptoms indoors. In severe cases, he even recommends locking them in a different room.

Dr Henderson said: "Things like stuffed animals, you can't dust them but you can dampen them. You should do it with a wet cloth to help with the trapped pollen. If it's really bad with your stuffed animals, quarantine them in a separate room until you feel better."

When it comes to itchy eyes, he reckons everyone should invest in a pair of wraparound sunglasses. Roger said they keep pollen out much better than regular frames do.

He added: "Some people swear blind smoking helps, or that homeopathy helps - but it's all rubbish. If the idea sounds wacky, then it is.