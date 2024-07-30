Revealed: Nation's Nutrition Confusion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New research has revealed almost 80% of UK adults don’t realise nuts and seeds can offer the same nutritional benefit as vegetables and that dried fruit offers those same benefits as fresh fruit. With less than half of those surveyed recognising the nutritional value of nuts, seeds and dried fruit, the nation is missing out on a quick and easy way to get a daily dose of essential nutrients.

In fact, just a small 25g portion of nuts or seeds offers equal nutritional value than a whole 80g plateful of vegetables. The research, commissioned by Whitworths to highlight the immense nutritional power a tiny portion of nuts, seeds and dried fruit can offer, revealed the nation’s confusion over nutritious foods.

While the majority of those surveyed believe it to be very important to eat a nutritious daily diet, 73% felt it was challenging to eat a balanced and healthy diet each day and almost two thirds admitted to finding it confusing to identify the most nutritious foods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Health Weekly newsletter - your one-stop shop to a better you Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a bid to help add clarity, Whitworths has teamed up with Chef and TV presenter Matt Tebbutt to offer simple and practical tips for including these foods into our everyday diets.

Nuts seeds and dried fruit are nutritional powerhouses

Matt said: “Eating more nuts, seeds or dried fruit regularly is so easy. And you only need a small handful as a portion. Nuts and dried fruit make an ideal and convenient snack but don’t forget you can easily add them to many of your everyday dishes too. It doesn’t need to be a challenging or onerous task – you could simply add a sprinkling of nuts to your favourite curry, chop some dried fruit into your chicken salad or top your granola with extra seeds. It will not only make your meals taste great but will also give an extra health boost.”

According to the research, just 11% of Brits manage to eat nuts daily, less than 10% consume seeds daily and a daily portion of dried fruit features for less than 7% of Brits surveyed.

Nutritionist and author of the Low Fad Diet, Jo Travers says: “This research highlights the confusion there is around nutritious foods and is limiting people’s options for choosing healthy and nutritious foods. Given the huge amount of nutrients in just one small portion it’s important for people to understand the many health benefits to be gained from increasing their intake of nuts and seeds. For example, nuts are among the most effective cardioprotective foods, packed with essential nutrients, heart healthy fats and antioxidants. Adding more nuts to our diet is proven to help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by 50%*.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But it’s not just micro and macronutrients that we get from nuts and seeds. They are a fantastic source of fibre that feed our gut bacteria which perform lots of essential functions to keep us healthy. Consuming just a handful of nuts or seeds each day can help reduce the risk of many chronic diseases such as diabetes and cholesterol as well as helping to tackle fatigue and improving mental performance and overall health*.”

Vanessa Sturman, Transformational Health Coach, commented: “We don’t have to make drastic changes to our everyday nutrition to see benefits. Understanding the health qualities of certain foods and making small, practical changes to build these into our day, as consistently as possible, is key. Nuts, seeds and dried fruit are often overlooked as part of a healthy snack, or merely added infrequently to dishes as an after-thought. Having a small amount of nuts and seeds everyday could improve overall health, gut health and reduce the risk of lifestyle diseases. In addition, they add a delicious crunch to porridge or to a stir fry, or they make a handy snack in your bag along with an apple.

“But remember, for overall health it’s important to eat a diversity of plant foods and not focus on just one element. This ensures we get a wide variety of nutrients and benefits from our food. Nuts, seeds and dried fruit make up an easy, impactful and delicious part of the bigger picture for our nutrition.”

Practical Tips for Incorporating Nuts, Seeds, and Dried Fruit into Your Diet

Matt’s Five Fast Fixes for a Nutritional Boost

Sprinkle pumpkin seeds into your morning granola

Add chopped walnuts to your macaroni cheese or pasta bake for a crunchy crust

Add a handful of dried apricots to your halloumi or bean salad

Chuck nuts or seeds into your stir fry for extra flavour and crunch

Add some dried fruit into your chickpea or lentil curry for a little extra sweetness

Matt’s nutrition boosting couscous

Ingredients

400g couscous

100g Whitworth raisins

1/4 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground cumin

1/2 tsp coriander

1/2 tsp smoked paprika

2tsp salt

50g Whitworth toasted flaked almonds

100g Whitworths Wondermix Feel Strong mix

50g Whitworths Wondermix Healthy Heart mix

3 chopped spring onions

Method

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cover the couscous, raisins, salt and spices with boiling water. Cover and allow the water to absorb. Stir in Whitworths Wondermix and flaked almonds, add some olive oil. Season to taste & keep warm.

For those looking for a fix, Whitworths has recently launched a range of delicious new dried fruit and nut mixes - Wondermix. Designed to fuel your body, boost your energy, and sharpen your mind, these innovative blends are set to shake up snacking and mealtime experiences. There are three new snack packs and three new ingredient packs, each with a different health benefit which can boost your body and overall vitality in a range of ways such as fight fatigue, think sharp and feel strong. Just a handful of dried fruit, nuts and seeds provides the equivalent nutritional value as a whole plateful of vegetables.