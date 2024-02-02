S Club urge people to learn how to do CPR after death of Paul Cattermole
Don't stop movin' to the funky, funky beat... of the Bee Gees.
Pop legends S Club have become ambassadors for the British Heart Foundation - and are calling for everyone to learn how to do CPR.
The band members Rachel Stevens, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O’Meara, Jon Lee, and Tina Barrett have partnered with the charity following the death of bandmate Paul Cattermole, who died from an underlying heart condition in April 2023.
The 46-year-old died shortly after the group had announced a reunion tour.
Speaking to the Daily Express, Bradley said: "It’s been extremely difficult for us all but we’ve had each other. We did the Good Times tour in October, in honour of our brother, and it was a beautiful celebration of his life."
According to medical experts, immediate and effective CPR can double or even triple a person's chances of survival after cardiac arrest.
CPR involves a combination of chest compressions and rescue breaths to maintain blood circulation and oxygen supply to vital organs when the heart stops beating. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to perform CPR.
How to give CPR
- Ensure the area is safe for both the victim and the responder. Check on the victim by gently shaking the person and shouting for a response from them.
- Call for help. Dial emergency services immediately and request an ambulance. If there is someone nearby, ask them to call while you begin CPR.
- Check for breathing. Tilt the person's head backward slightly, open the airway, and check for breathing. If the person is not breathing or only gasping, start CPR.
- Begin chest compressions. Kneel beside the person and place the heel of one hand on the centre of the chest. Place the other hand on top, interlocking fingers. Position yourself with straight arms and shoulders directly above your hands. Perform chest compressions at a rate of 100-120 compressions per minute - the same beat as "Staying Alive" by the Bee Gees allowing the chest to fully recoil between compressions.
- After 30 compressions, give two rescue breaths. Pinch the person's nose shut, make a complete seal over their mouth, and deliver a breath until the chest rises.
- Continue compressions and rescue breaths in a cycle. Continue performing CPR until emergency services arrive.
