S Club announced their reunion tour in 2023. Shortly after, Paul Cattermole died from an underlying heart condition and Hannah Spearritt subsequently left the band. (Picture: Getty Images)

Pop legends S Club have become ambassadors for the British Heart Foundation - and are calling for everyone to learn how to do CPR.

The band members Rachel Stevens, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O’Meara, Jon Lee, and Tina Barrett have partnered with the charity following the death of bandmate Paul Cattermole, who died from an underlying heart condition in April 2023.

The 46-year-old died shortly after the group had announced a reunion tour.

Speaking to the Daily Express, Bradley said: "It’s been extremely difficult for us all but we’ve had each other. We did the Good Times tour in October, in honour of our brother, and it was a beautiful celebration of his life."

According to medical experts, immediate and effective CPR can double or even triple a person's chances of survival after cardiac arrest.

CPR involves a combination of chest compressions and rescue breaths to maintain blood circulation and oxygen supply to vital organs when the heart stops beating. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to perform CPR.

How to give CPR