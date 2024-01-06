SAD: 12 signs you may be suffering from Seasonal Affective Disorder and what you can do about it
For many people, SAD begins when the clocks go back in October
Over two million adults in the UK are affected by Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) and for many it's amplified this month after a post-Christmas shift which can lead to fatigue, depression and even suicidal thoughts.
This shift is also known as the 'January blues' as the start of the New Year still sees the Sun setting early. Studies have shown that not being exposed to enough daylight can provoke a drop in mood-boosting hormones like serotonin which may also disrupt the body's production of melatonin - a hormone that influences how we sleep.
For many people, SAD begins when the clocks go back in October, and around 13 million people around the world feel sad nearly every day. They also lose interest in activities they often enjoy, and have low energy. Sleeping too much, having difficulty concentrating and feeling hopeless are also red flags. Whilst, the cause of SAD is unknown, the NHS suggests it is linked to reduced exposure to sunlight during the winter, which may interfere with the hypothalamus working as it should. The theory is that this can have a knock-on effect on things including the production of serotonin.
What are the symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder?
According to the mental health charity Mind, there are 12 key symptoms of SAD to look out for which are:
- Lack of energy
- Difficulty concentrating
- Difficulty being social
- Feeling sad, low, tearful, guilty or hopeless
- Feeling anxious or angry
- Being more prone to colds, infections or other illnesses
- Sleeping too much or having difficulty waking up
- Sleeping too little, or waking up a lot
- Changes in appetite
- Losing interest in sex
- Lack of human physical touch
- Symptoms of depression
How to help relieve the symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder?
Kate Hanselman, a nurse at Thriveworks Counselling, suggests going to bed and waking up at the same time every day which allows the body to adjust to the seasonal changes. Limiting alcohol can also curb symptoms, she states - and being sure to get outside at least once a day.
However, treatments for SAD will vary from person to person, but the NHS says the main treatments include talking therapies such as counselling, lifestyle changes such as exercising and getting as much natural sunlight as possible, and light therapy, which involves a special lamp known as a light box that simulates exposure to sunlight.
