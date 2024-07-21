Six-year-old Thomas Pickles' brain tumour only revealed year on from his death

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It wasn’t until the post mortem results came through that heartbroken mother, Lesley Walsh, found out her son had a brain tumour.

A little boy’s brain tumour was only discovered a year after he died, a devastated mother has revealed. Lesley Walsh’s six-year-old son, Thomas Pickles, passed away on June 12 last year, but it is only now his cause of death has been revealed.

The 42-year-old said Thomas had complained of dizziness and headaches prior to his death. She had also repeatedly took him to the doctors from birth because of constant vomiting, but she was always told it was just a chest infection.

The heartbroken mum-of-three now wants to encourage other families to fight to get their child a diagnosis, to prevent them from suffering in the same way she has. She said: "I don't want people to go through what I've been through.

"If children have any symptoms like vomiting, dizziness or headaches then send them to the hospital for a CT scan. Tell the doctors you don't want to leave until you've got the answers.

"I don't want any other families to go through what I've been through - I didn't know for six years that he had a brain tumour."

Lesley Walsh only discovered her six-year-old son, Thomas Pickles, had a brain tumour, after he died | Lesley Walsh / SWNS

Lesley said doctors never referred him for any other tests despite Thomas being 'in and out of the doctors' from two months old.

She said: "They just kept saying it was either a chest infection or a viral infection. There was one time he kept telling his teachers that his stomach was sore and that he wanted to go for a wee.

"I phoned the doctors and he had an appointment three weeks later saying he had a water infection.”

Following the various diagnoses, Thomas suddenly died in his home in Padiham, Lancashire aged just six. Lesley was told Thomas had a brain tumour after a post mortem exam and says she was slightly relieved when she found out.

She said: "I was actually happy in a way because I know it proved that we didn't do anything wrong because people were spreading rumours. The police said because it was that hot, that it could have been heat stroke but obviously it wasn't. I'm trying to do as best as I can and support my older two children."

Lesley has also paid tribute to Thomas, describing him as someone who would 'always have a smile on his face’. She said: "He was funny and mischievous. He was always happy and always had a smile on his face. He made everybody laugh."

To raise money for The Brain Tumour Charity and to spread awareness of the illness, Lesley decided to walk around her local area in just her pyjamas. She said: "I've been walking around in my pyjamas for a month - I've been going everywhere in them.

"People were a bit confused so I had to even put it on Facebook to explain to people about why I'm in my pyjamas for a month. Then people said I was doing a very good job.

"I did get really poorly with it because I ended up with heat stroke because I didn't have any thin pyjamas. I'm planning on doing it next year as well."