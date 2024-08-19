Sleep expert warns of how a cluttered bedroom can impact your health

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It is widely known that getting a good night’s sleep can have a huge impact on general health and wellbeing, however, many of us don’t always get it right when it comes to our sleeping habits.

There are many things which affect our sleep and it can be tricky to know small changes we can make which could impact our ability to sleep.

Storage specialists at Extra Room wanted to find out more about the impact household clutter has on our sleep so spoke to a sleep expert who has answered questions below. Superintendent Pharmacist, Carolina Goncalves, from Pharmica.co.uk answered the queries:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the impact of a cluttered bedroom?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

tidying

“Clutter can affect the quality of sleep an individual gets through a number of psychological mechanisms. Research shows a cluttered bedroom can distract individuals when they are attempting to sleep by prompting thoughts of cleaning the clutter. The resulting feelings of anxiety may delay the onset of sleep by making it challenging to relax and clear the mind. This is because the brain perceives clutter as an unfinished task, triggering stress responses that inhibit relaxation, essential for transitioning into sleep.

“Depending on the size of the bedroom, clutter may also affect ventilation and temperature control. For instance, a large amount of clutter near the windows can prevent adequate airflow, even if the windows are open. This restriction can lead to poor air quality and uncomfortable temperatures, which may subsequently reduce sleep quality and shorten the deeper and more restorative stages of sleep. This effect can be exacerbated during a heatwave, especially if humidity levels are high overnight, leading to increased discomfort and restlessness.”

What can people do to combat this?

“The immediate step to take is to organise your bedroom and make the best of the available space. This could be as simple as placing items in storage boxes or bags to stow under the bed so they are out of sight and do not trigger feelings of anxiety that may disrupt sleep. It is also important to avoid hoarding items if possible and to potentially discard or give away any items you may no longer need, which are causing the clutter. This includes books, ornaments, and even clothes that may not fit in the wardrobe.

“Once this is done, it can be useful to consider using comfortable bedding and maintaining a clear area that encourages relaxation. Incorporating soothing elements such as soft lighting, calming scents, or white noise can further enhance the bedroom's ambience and create an environment that is conducive to signalling to the brain that it’s time to wind down.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the perfect environment for sleep?

“Ideally, the bedroom should be between 16°C and 18°C. This temperature range encourages sleep because it aligns with the body's natural drop in core temperature that signals it is time to wind down and rest. Cooler temperatures help facilitate this decrease, making it easier to fall asleep and stay asleep. The environment should have everything neatly organised with clothes, makeup, books, and any other daily-use items stowed away when it is time to sleep. This includes keeping phones out of arm’s reach when sleeping, as this can reduce the temptation to unlock the phone and expose oneself to blue light, which can suppress the production of the sleep-inducing hormone melatonin, making it harder to fall asleep. Moreover, the environment should be dark and quiet when it is time to sleep to support the body’s natural circadian rhythms and promote uninterrupted sleep.”

Mark Simpson, Director at Extra Room adds more advice on keeping rooms decluttered: “Research has shown that sleeping in a cluttered room has a significant impact on not only sleep quality but also the ability to fall asleep in the first place. If you struggle to drift off, try changing your surroundings into a less cluttered room or have a tidy up in the day to see how this impacts your sleep.

“Clutter and mess can have a huge impact on mental health, taking small steps to tidy up and organise things can be classed as self care and help you feel in control when life becomes overwhelming. The best advice is to start small, pick one task in one room to tackle. You will find motivation comes as you get a dopamine hit of ticking something off your to do list which will motivate you to do more. The worst thing you can do is to think of everything involved in decluttering at once as it creates a feeling of overwhelm and puts you off the idea before you have even begun.”