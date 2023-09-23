The UK could follow New Zealand in phasing out smoking for the next generation.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rishi Sunak is considering new anti-smoking measures which would effectively ban the next generation from ever being able to buy cigarettes.

The UK Prime Minister is understood to be looking at measures similar to those brought in by New Zealand last December, whereby the legal smoking age would steadily increase so that cigarettes would end up never being sold to anyone born after a certain date. According to one close ally, Sunak is said to “hate” smoking and wants to crackdown on it both in the interests of young people and the NHS.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Guardian, which first reported the news, said the possible policies form part of a new consumer-focused drive from the Conservatives ahead of the next general election - which is due towards the end of 2024.

Number 10 did not deny Sunak was considering a tougher approach to smoking, with a government spokesperson instead repeating the Tories’ commitment to the UK being smoke-free by 2030. They said in a statement: “Smoking is a deadly habit. It kills tens of thousands of people each year and places a huge burden on the NHS and the economy.

“We want to encourage more people to quit and meet our ambition to be smoke-free by 2030, which is why we have already taken steps to reduce smoking rates. This includes providing 1 million smokers in England with free vape kits via our world-first ‘swap to stop’ scheme, launching a voucher scheme to incentivise pregnant women to quit, and consulting on mandatory cigarette pack inserts.”

Rishi Sunak is considering new anti-smoking measures which would effectively ban the next generation from ever being able to buy cigarettes. Credit: Getty Images

Last year a major government-commissioned review, led by Dr Javed Khan, warned that without urgent action, England would miss the government target of being smoke-free by 2030 - with the poorest areas not meeting it until 2044.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To combat this, he recommended following New Zealand’s plan to ban smoking - “increasing the age of sale from 18, by one year every year, until no one can buy a tobacco product in this country.”

If this plan was implemented by 2026, it would mean that anyone currently aged 15 and under would never be able to legally buy a cigarette. According to the report, the anual cost of smoking to society is around £17 billion - with a cost of £2.4 billion to the NHS.

Dr Khan also urged ministers to promote e-cigarettes as an alternative as a way to help stop smoking, but Sunak is also looking to crackdown on vaping in the hopes of stopping children becoming addicted to the nicotine-packed devices.

Just over a week ago, The Telegraph reported that ministers were poised to ban single-use vapes after deciding that the products are overwhelmingly targeted at children, pointing to their brightly-coloured packaging, flavours such as “bubblegum”, and the fact that in shops they are often found at the counter - next to the sweets and chocolate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The proposals are yet to be officially confirmed, but Science and Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan did not deny the reports. She told Sky News: “We have been looking into this and have been doing a review because this is a very worrying trend that we’re seeing of young children taking up vaping that had never smoked before, and it is extremely dangerous to their health and their wellbeing.

“It is something that we do need to act on and, as a government, what we’re trying to do is recognise what are the key challenges and grip them.”

Figures from Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) recently revealed that 20.5% of children aged between 11 and 17 had tried vaping, up from 13.9% in 2020. Meanwhile, data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found that in 2022, 11.6% of 18 to 24-year-olds were regular smokers.