The UK's smoking hotspots have been revealed through government data.

A study from Mac Clinical Research (MCR) has highlighted the places where smoking is the most prevalent, based on the percentage of people trying to quit.

With six million smokers in the UK, the MCR has voiced concerns about the development of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) among smokers. The disease can lead to long-term damage to the lungs and airways from exposure to tobacco smoke and toxins in cigarettes.

Smoking numbers have gone down - but COPD is on the rise.

COPD is already the second most common cause of emergency hospitalisations, with smoking being the primary cause of the disease's development among Brits. Overall, 1.2m people in the UK are affected by COPD.

It comes as the organisation works on a trial of a potential new treatment.

Medical director Dr Sandy Connell said: "Addressing smoking habits and providing adequate support for quitting is paramount in improving public health outcomes, particularly in areas with higher smoking rates.

“Continued research through clinical trials is vital in developing more effective treatments for smoking-related diseases like COPD. By prioritising these efforts, we can strive towards a healthier, smoke-free future.

"The COPD trial aims to evaluate a new study drug as a treatment for moderate to very severe COPD, associated with elevated blood eosinophils and frequent exacerbations."

According to government data, these are the smoking hotspots of the UK:

Kingston Upon Hull (26.1 per cent)

Lincoln (26.1 per cent)

Barking and Dagenham (22.4 per cent)

Dundee City (21.8 per cent)

Slough (21.3 per cent)

North East Lincolnshire (21.2 per cent)

Blackpool (21.2 per cent)

Blaenau Gwent (21.1 per cent)

North Lincolnshire (21.0 per cent)