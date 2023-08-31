It's twice as many deaths as there were in 2017/18.

Around 121,000 people died last year whilst waiting for care on the NHS, as patients face record waiting times.

Freedom of information requests have revealed that record numbers of people are passing away having never received the treatment they were waiting for.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latest data shows that double the number of people died on waiting lists last year compared with 2017/18, when the figure stood at around 60,000. The figures are also higher than in 2021, when the country was still in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Labour Party has been fiercely critical of the state of the NHS - but the government says the figures are "misleading"

But the government has hit back, saying that the increase in waiting list size creates a natural increase in the number of deaths.

At the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust alone, more than 3,500 people died waiting for treatment last year.

Labour's shadow Health Secretary, Wes Streeting, said: "Record numbers of people are spending their final months in pain and agony, waiting for treatment that never arrives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The basic promise of the NHS - that it will be there for us when we need it – has been broken. The longer the Conservatives are in office, the longer patients will wait.

"Only Labour can rescue the NHS from this crisis and restore it to good health. We will train the staff needed to treat patients on time again, and reform the service to make it fit for the future.”

The Department of Health and Social Care has reiterated that the data does not demonstrate a direct link between deaths and the fact patients were waiting for treatment. This is because the increase in waiting list sizes means there will naturally also be an increase in deaths.

A department spokesman said: "These findings are misleading. This data is based upon a small sample size and it’s wrong to suggest this reflects the picture across the health service. Figures should not be compared year on year, as there are more people on waiting lists overall now because of the pandemic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Cutting waiting lists is one of this government’s top five priorities and despite pressures from industrial action affecting patient care, we have virtually eliminated 18-month waits and are taking immediate action to bring down waits of over a year.