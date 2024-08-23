Some like it cool: Tips to avoid a ‘Summer of Symptoms’ for menopausal women by GP Dr Katie Barber

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Summer can be a challenging time for women experiencing menopause or perimenopause. The heat, combined with the disruptions of travel and holiday schedules can exacerbate symptoms, mess with medication routines and create anxiety. We spoke with menopause expert, Dr Katie Barber, GP and accredited menopause specialist, to get her advice on how to manage the sweats, the stress and the sleepless nights that can accompany the summer months.

Q: Why do women struggle more with menopause symptoms during the summer?

The hormonal changes associated with menopause and perimenopause can leave you hot and sweaty one minute and cold and shivering the next. As any menopausal woman will confirm, hot flushes and night sweats can happen all year long, however they can be particularly troublesome during the summer months. As temperatures and humidity levels start to increase, menopause symptoms can start to feel unbearable.

Your race and ethnicity may also play a role in how you experience these symptoms, with research showing that women of Afro-Caribbean origin tend to experience hot flushes the most severely, and in comparison, south-east Asian women are less likely to report being affected by symptoms like hot flushes.

Dr Katie Barber, GP and accredited menopause specialist

A study of 955 women who tracked their symptoms found that the summer months were the most problematic for them, and this can be down to women’s ‘thermoneutral zone’. Your body naturally maintains its core temperature by balancing heat production and heat loss without you noticing it, however research shows that menopausal women can have a smaller thermoneutral zone leading to greater sensitivity to small temperature changes. This narrower range can mean women are more prone to flushing and shivering, hence the jacket on, jacket off syndrome of menopause.

Q: How can I manage hot flushes in the heat?

Whether you’re staying in the UK or jetting off to warmer climes, managing hot flushes and sweats, also known as vasomotor symptoms, can be particularly challenging in the summer. Luckily, there are some practical measures you can take to help keep cool. Handheld fans, cooling mist sprays, and cooling pillows or cold packs (kept in the fridge for quick relief) may help and are easily packable if you’re travelling. Speaking with a healthcare professional about your symptoms and treatments like hormone replacement therapy (HRT) can also help you to understand your options and manage your menopause symptoms.

Dressing in layers and incorporating some light-weight cottons into your summer wardrobe can help you to adjust more easily to temperature changes. Taking a break and making the most of air-conditioned environments like shopping centres or cafés when the heat gets too much can also provide much needed relief.

Many women also find that getting a good night’s sleep is more difficult during menopause, and the warmer weather can exaggerate this. Hot flushes can disrupt your body’s sleep cycle which can lead to further problems such as increased anxiety, memory loss and poor concentration.

Drinking plenty of water during the day to keep yourself hydrated is important for staying cool during the night, and trying a cool shower before bed can work wonders. Avoiding any potential triggers is also worth considering, such as spicy foods, hot drinks before bed and alcohol and caffeine.

Q: How can I manage my HRT routine while travelling?

Talk to a healthcare professional about your symptoms and treatment options, and ideally order your prescriptions early so you’re prepared well-ahead of your holiday to ensure a seamless supply throughout the summer.

If you’re flying, packing your HRT in your hand luggage will allow for easy access during the flight if needed, and will mean one less thing to worry about if your checked bags aren’t waiting for you when you land. Check with your airport for specific requirements regarding travelling with medication, as these may vary, and be aware that you may be asked for proof that the medicine is prescribed to you. To avoid problems, it’s best to keep the product in its original container with the prescription sticker on the bottle or box and to carry a copy of your prescription with you.

Q: What are some practical tips for using HRT during the summer?

Over the summer we often use more products on our skin, such as sun creams or self-tanning lotions, which can mix with HRT treatments if we don’t leave a long enough gap between applications. Ideally, try to allow at least one hour before applying sunscreen or other lotions.

Always try to apply HRT patches, gels or sprays on clean, dry skin, and if your skin has caught the sun, try to apply it to other areas of your body to avoid further irritation. If you’re going for a dip in the pool or heading off for a swim in the sea, leave as much time as you can between applying the HRT and getting in the water – at least one hour. It’s also important to allow HRT gels or sprays to dry before picking up children, as well as avoiding any transfer to a male partner on holiday. Covering the area where HRT spray or gel is applied will reduce the chance of transference.

HRT tablets can increase the risk of blood clots – though the risk is still very low – so if you’re flying this summer, it’s good to get up and move around as much as you can, drink enough water, and consider wearing flight socks to minimise this additional risk.

Finally, it’s important to check the patient leaflet that comes with your HRT for any special storage condition requirements, as some medications may need to be stored at cooler temperatures or away from direct sunlight to remain effective.

Q: How can I handle the extra anxiety that often comes with summer holidays?

Life can feel extra hectic over the summer, with children off school and summer holidays to plan, the additional mental load can create added anxiety at a time when you should be enjoying a well-earnt rest.

Taking steps to be aware of how you’re feeling and unpacking what your sources of stress are can help you to understand your triggers and learn to manage stress better. Trying to be more present and using mindfulness can also help us to stay calm in the moment. Sharing the load and talking with family and friends is always a good idea – in many cases, the person you’re confiding in is likely going through something similar or can simply be a listening ear.

Joining menopause support groups or online communities can also help you to chat to other women and share experiences. Always speak with a healthcare professional about your symptoms if you’re concerned at all.

For more advice on managing your menopause during the summer months, speak to a healthcare professional or visit www.LanguageofMenopause.co.uk from Besins Healthcare UK.