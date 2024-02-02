Progress in fight against cancer has slowed, according to Cancer Research UK
The UK is falling behind the likes of Norway and Canada in the fight against cancer, the charity has warned.
Progress in UK cancer survival is now slower than it has been for 50 years, according to a new report.
The study, commissioned by Cancer Research UK, warned the UK lags behind comparable countries such as Australia, Canada, Denmark and Norway in tackling the disease. This is against a backdrop of rising cancer cases, with the charity warning cases in the UK will rise by a fifth to around 506,000 by 2038/2040.
The study, published on Friday, found cancer waiting times across the country are amongst the worst on record, too many cancers are diagnosed at a late stage and access to treatment is unequal.
To tackle the problem, Cancer Research UK said a National Cancer Council for England must be set up to bring down waits and to a 10-year strategy launched for prevention, diagnosis and treatment. Figures show that cancer remains the leading cause of death in the UK, causing 25 per cent of all deaths.
Ten-year survival for all cancers combined has doubled since the early 1970s, but progress has slowed over the last decade in particular.
Cancer Research UK chief executive Michelle Mitchell said: "Cancer survival in the UK is at the highest point it’s ever been, which shows that together, we’re making progress on beating cancer. It’s worrying that the rate of improvement has slowed in recent years though, and cancer patients today face anxious and historically long waits for tests and treatments.
"Almost one in two people across the UK will get cancer in their lifetime. The number of new cases each year is growing. Beating cancer requires real political leadership and must be a priority for all political parties ahead of a general election."
Jon Shelton, head of cancer intelligence at Cancer Research UK, said cancer death rates are falling but there are many areas for improvement.
He added: "People are waiting far too long for diagnosis and to start treatment, with cancer waiting time targets consistently being missed. And we need to prevent more cancers."
Cancer Research UK has estimated that by the end of the next decade, there will be a funding gap of over £1bn for research into cancer. The report comes after the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday that cancer cases in the UK will rise 37 per cent to 624,582 by 2050.
