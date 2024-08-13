The nation of the ‘never fully rested’ – 1 in 5 Brits are feeling the fatigue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Despite 81% of Brits agreeing that there is a difference between sleep and rest, proper unwinding has fallen to the wayside – with 1 in 5 claiming to feel completely unrested.

The research, commissioned by be. cocktails, measured the nation’s rest habits against the seven key areas; physical, mental, emotional, social, spiritual, creative and sensory.

More than half of the nation (53%) recognise the impact that not having enough rest can have, and be. is on a mission to help Brits carve out time to truly relax – time to be.

46% of people cite lack of sleep as the main factor that most negatively affects them from feeling fully rested, suggesting that Brits think more sleep will solve all of their rest problems regardless of recognising the difference between sleep and rest.

Anna Williamson, broadcaster and life coach, said: “This research has shown that Brits know they need to be doing more than just sleeping to feel properly rested – we’re spiritual, social, creative creatures and we need to make sure that all of these parts of us feel seen to!

“Many of us are guilty of questioning ‘why am I so tired all of the time?’ and don’t realise that making time for our hobbies or socialising with friends can make us feel more rejuvenated than sleep. Sleeping is for when you’re needing to fill that genuinely tired tank, but the natural lift and mood boost we get when we do something different, when we shake up our day to day routine and add in chatting to friends, exercising, laughing, listening to music or maybe letting our creative side come out, we feel energised and alive! We restore our equilibrium.”

When exploring the reasons behind our restless nation, the research from be. cocktails further highlighted that social media impacts Gen Z more than any other generation, with a third of Gen Z-ers blaming social media and doom scrolling well into the night for their lack of rest.

Anna continued: “The importance lies in how we rest. Constantly consuming media is not resting and is over-stimulating our minds leading to fatigue. Fitful sleep when you’ve got a million other things on your mind is not resting. It might feel like you’re switching off, but your body can tell the difference, and this ultimately leads to feeling even more tired.

“It's important we lean into the seven key areas of how we can initiate rest, and reverse any fatigue. Examples could include physical (pop to a yoga class), mental (reading a great book), emotional (listening to a self-help podcast), social (catching up with mates), spiritual (a meditation class), creative (give your photography skills a go) and sensory (go for a walk in nature).”

When it comes to prioritising rest, spending time in nature (29 per cent), spending time alone (29 per cent) and staying at home (28 per cent) are the top ways people feel they recharge.

The UK is a nation of over-apologisers, keeping the stiff upper-lip and under constant threat of rain – it’s time to take rest seriously and to carve out real moments of rest that make life feel a little bit luxurious.

