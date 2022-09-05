Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liz Truss has been announced as the next Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party.

A new cabinet will now be formed with Thérèse Coffey rumoured to be the next health secretary.

Thérèse Coffey was elected the Conservative MP for Suffolk Coastal in May 2010

But who is Thérèse Coffey and what roles has she held in government?

Here’s what you need to know.

Who is Thérèse Coffey?

Thérèse Coffey is a long-standing friend of new Prime Minister Liz Truss and is reported to take on the role of health secretary.

Whitehall insiders have said that she had been seen meeting with the department’s current permanent secretary.

Thérèse Coffey graduated from University College London (UCL) with a PhD in chemistry.

She then worked for the international company Mars.

When Ms Coffey qualified as a chartered management accountant, she became Finance Director for a UK subsidiary of Mars, and has also worked at the BBC.

What roles has she held in government?

Ms Coffey was elected the Conservative MP for Suffolk Coastal in May 2010.

She was also the Assistant Government Whip from 2014 to 2015, Parliamentary Secretary of State (Deputy Leader of the House of Commons) from 2015 to 2016, and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) from 17 July 2016 to 25 July 2019.

Ms Coffey then became the Minister of State at Defra between 25 July 2019 and 8 September 2019 before being appointed Secretary of State at the Department for Work and Pensions on 8 September 2019 - a role she currently holds.

She also previously served on the Culture, Media and Sport Committee until she was appointed Parliamentary Private Secretary to Michael Fallon, Minister for Business and Energy.

What has she said about the NHS and social care in the past?

The gov.uk website said: “Thérèse has campaigned on stopping the A14 toll, improving NHS experience for patients and better broadband.”

The NHS backlogs is a key issue Ms Coffey would be expected to address as health secretary.

According to TheyWorkForYou, Ms Coffey has consistently voted for reforming the NHS so GPs buy services on behalf of their patients, as well as voting against allowing terminally ill people to be given assistance to end their life.