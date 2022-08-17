The Tory leadership candidate has been on the campaign trail and telling Conservative Party members all about her upbringing as she attempts to woo voters

Liz Truss is continuing in her bid to impress Conservative Party members as the Tory leadership race moves into its final few weeks.

The Foreign Secretary is going up against former Chancellor Rishi Sunak to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party.

Mr Sunak has been vocal about his upbringing in Southampton as he makes his way around the campaign trail, but Ms Truss has also opened up about her upbringing, whether it be time spent in Scotland or Yorkshire.

Here’s everything you need to know about Liz Truss’s connection to Scotland.

Liz Truss has leaned heavily on her upbringing when appealing to Conservative Party members in the Tory leadership race. (Credit: Getty Images)

Is Liz Truss from Paisley?

During a hustings event in Perth, Ms Truss told the audience that she fondly looked back on her time growing up in Paisley, Scotland.

Although she was not born in the town, the Foreign Minister moved to Paisley at the age of four-year-old and attended West Primary School.

She has previously spoken about playing Margaret Thatcher in school recreation of the 1983 General Election.

Ms Truss said: “I jumped at the chance, and gave a heartfelt speech at the hustings, but ended up with zero votes.

“I didn’t even vote for myself, even at that age, we knew it was simply unpopular to be a Tory in the west of Scotland.”

She also told the Perth hustings audience she used to have a strong Scottish accent, before she moved to Leeds in her high school years.

During her official campaign launch, she said: “I got to where I am today through hard work and aspiration.

“I did not come from a traditional Conservative background, I grew up in Paisley, and I went to a comprehensive school in Leeds.

“Many of the children I was at school with were let down by low expectations, poor educational standards and a lack of opportunity. Too much talent went to waste.

“I didn’t believe, and I don’t believe that it has to be that way and that’s why I went into politics.”

Ms Truss said that her time at Roundhay School in Leeds in her teenage years influenced her in politics however, her claims about her school experience have been disputed by former pupils who attended the school at the same time as her.

Where was Liz Truss born?

Liz Truss and her family moved to Paisley in 1979.

They moved from Ms Truss’s birthplace of Oxford.

What has Liz Truss said about Scottish independence?

Ms Truss caused controversy for her comments towards Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

When asked how she would handle the SNP leader’s push for a second Scottish independence referendum, she told Tory party members that she would “ignore” Ms Sturgeon, who she also branded an “attention seeker”.

She said:“I think the best thing to do with Nicola Sturgeon is ignore her. I’m sorry, she’s an attention seeker, that’s what she is.”

Ms Truss has refused to back down from the comments, insisting that she would not allow a second referendum to be held if she were to become Prime Minister.

When asked about the issue at the Perth hustings, she said: "If I am elected as prime minister, I will not allow another independence referendum.

"At the time of the 2014 referendum, it was agreed by the SNP that it was a once-in-a-generation referendum.

"I believe in politicians keeping their promises, and Nicola Sturgeon should keep her promise.

"What she should do, rather than agitating for another referendum, is deal with the very real issues in Scotland."

Ms Truss called the union a “family”, adding that she would “never, ever” allow it to be broken up.