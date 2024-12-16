This common sitting position can lead to headaches, anxiety and insomnia

User (UGC) Submitted

Over time, health experts warn that daily bad posture can lead to a range of negative effects on our mind and body, including headaches, insomnia, and poor balance. Conversely, correct posture has been linked to pride, confidence, and increased energy.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To improve our posture and overall health, the team at Barker and Stonehouse speaks to Dr Deborah Lee from Dr Fox Online Pharmacy and Dr. Stefan Mindea, MD about the common sitting habits that may be detrimental, 5 suggested sitting positions, and the importance of quality chairs for posture.

How does the way we sit affect us physically and mentally?

Dr Stefan warns that poor posture is even more prevalent as a result of desk jobs, explaining, “In the modern era of desk jobs and prolonged screen time, poor posture is a silent contributor to chronic pain, spinal issues, and reduced productivity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Deborah adds poor posture has a huge impact on our overall wellbeing, giving the following possible affects:

Poor balance – For good balance, the spine needs to be kept in alignment. Poor balance can then lead to falls.

Headaches – Tension in the head, neck and thoracic spine can cause headaches, often described as tension headaches which can be severe and throbbing.

Cognitive function – Having a poor posture can result in shallow breathing, lower oxygen levels, lack of attention, awareness and memory and poorer cognition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anxiety and depression – Studies have shown that sitting up straight makes it easier to see things positively. But slumping in a chair means negative thoughts accumulate more easily and this can bring on anxiety symptoms and lower your mood.Insomnia – Tense muscles are harder to relax.

Neck and back pain can interfere with the ability to sleep.

What is the best way to sit for ‘perfect’ posture?

Dr Deborah says, “You need to sit so the chair supports the ‘S’ bend in the spine, so your muscles are not being pulled by gravity or under strain. She recommends taking note of the following sitting positions:

Sit facing forward with your feet flat on the floor. This may mean altering the height of your chair as you should not sit with your feet dangling or your knees bunched up. Don’t cross your knees or ankles. Your knees should be at the same height as your hips. Your ankles should be slightly in front of your knees. Keep your back in contact with the back of the chair, using a cushion if needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Stefan adds that sitting slightly reclined is best for posture, adding, “Reclining slightly backward with proper chair support is the most effective way to minimize lumbar disc pressure and maintain spinal alignment. This reclined posture relieves pressure on the lumbar discs and aligns the spine more naturally.”

Lena Gierasinska, Head of Product and Displays at Barker & Stonehouse explains, “It’s important to be mindful of our posture when sitting. However, the correct chair, seat or sofa is vital to support our backs and necks, whether that be whilst we work from home at a desk, at the dinner table, or sat watching TV. Ensure that seating has a strong and supportive back and incorporate cushions for adjustable support if needed.”

Dr Deborah confirms, adding, “Sitting on the correct seating is also vital for your posture and health. This ensures your weight is evenly distributed, prevents muscle strain and allows optimal blood circulation and respiratory function.”

About Barker & Stonehouse

In 2021, British family-owned retailer Barker and Stonehouse celebrated the milestone of 75 years since opening its first store in the Northeast of England in 1946.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, the business has continued to grow and is run today by the third generation of the Barker family. The brand offers customers an extensive range of furniture and accessories and currently has 11 bricks and mortar stores, two Fenwick concept stores, and is also available at Barker and Stonehouse online.