Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Speculation over the dangers and severity of HMPV is rife - so what really is the risk and is it the same as the Covid 19 outbreak?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HMPV cases have surged across regions in China with the first outbreak in Beijing in December 2024. Cases have also increased in Hong Kong and Malaysia.

Discussions and videos have surfaced across social media and caused speculation as to the dangers and severity of HMPV, stating hospitals are overwhelmed stirring up anxiety of another Covid-19 like pandemic. However, medical experts have stated it is not the same as the Covid-19 outbreak and is not a new virus to humans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The virus has been circulating since 2001 when the first reported case was diagnosed in the Netherlands. Human metapneumovirus known as HMPV is a virus that causes respiratory infections and cold and flu like symptoms including coughing, a runny nose and fevers. In serious cases, the disease can cause infections such as pneumonia, trigger asthma flare ups and bronchitis.

HMPV outbreak in China sparks new Covid-19 fears | PA

The Virus is more commonly spread in the winter and early springtime and those most at risk are children under five, adults over 65 and those with a weakened immune system. Whilst you can contract HMPV more than once, symptoms are often milder once you've already had it.

Whilst there is no vaccine or antiviral medication currently available, people who are not in one of the vulnerable categories typically only experience symptoms of a common cold.

Infections come from respiratory droplet transmission from an infected individual, inhaled from the air or coming in contact with contaminated surfaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The recommended action to prevent HMPV is the same as standard common cold preventions including: effective hand hygiene, covering the mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing and disinfecting surfaces regularly.

Health ministers and organisations are keeping watch over the increased HMPV cases and for now have issued no panic warning.