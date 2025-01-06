Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Weather warnings for snow and ice are set to continue for the next few days.

Amber and yellow weather warnings for snow, ice and flooding have been in place over the weekend, as the north of England - in particular - has seen plenty of disruption with areas of the Midlands, Scotland, Wales and Ireland also affected.

The Met Office has released another warning today of snow and ice across the regions and flooding warnings in various places.

Regions affected by today’s yellow rain warning are the East Midlands including Nottingham, Oxfordshire, The North West , Gloucestershire, Wrexham, West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humble.

A dog walker in heavy snow in Roundhay Park in Leeds | Tony Johnson

Roads have been experiencing closures and flooding, carrying on for the foreseeable week. The National Highways have advised on closures to particular roads in the affected areas which can be found here.

The Met office warns against bus and train services taking longer than expected and “spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer.”

Schools across Lancashire and Yorkshire have closed, in Bradford totalling 167 alone.

You can check for a school closure in your local area here.

Schools are not the only thing affected, as Manchester Airport has seen delays and cancellations to various flights, while services on the Cross Country, Great Western Railway, East Midlands Railway and TransPennine Express rail routes are also disrupted.

For current updates of disruptions and closures to the railway service check here.

Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are to continue into Tuesday and Wednesday travelling south across the South West, Wales, London and the South East, West Midlands and the North West.

The Met Office said: “Snowy, wintry weather can cause delays and make driving conditions dangerous,” and advised to “leave more time to prepare for driving and pack essentials such as warm clothes.”

Disruptions to the roads and public transport are also facing continued delays and closures across the week.