Flights are disrupted at Manchester Airport today after the airport was forced to close.

Manchester Airport closed its runways this morning (Monday 6 January) due to heavy snow. It came after the airport had already closed down in the early hours of Sunday evening (5 January) - re-opening in the day but the site warning of flight delays.

The airport has now re-opened today however there is disruption to some flights, particularly departure flights. Two departing flights are cancelled while many are delayed. The airports advise checking with your airline to check the status of your flight, as well as checking the airline’s website.

Manchester Airport said this morning: “Our runways are now open but, as a result of the earlier closure, some departures and arrivals may still experience delays. Please check with your airline for the latest flight information and allow extra time for your journey today.

Flights are disrupted at Manchester Airport today after the airport was forced to close. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

“We would like to thank our teams for their hard work in getting the runways operational again. The safety of our customers remains our top priority. Thank you for your understanding and patience”.

The Met Office has issued a yellow amber warning for snow and ice in Greater Manchester today. The Met Office said: “Further snow in places, along with icy stretches, leading to some disruption, especially to travel.”

Manchester Airport departures

Listed below are the flights affected today (Monday 6 January):

08:55 flight to Zurich - cancelled

09:15 flight to Valencia - departing at 11:30

10:10 flight to Gran Canaria - departing at 11:35

10:10 flight to Copenhagen - cancelled

11:40 flight to Verona - departing at 17:10

Manchester Airport arrivals

09:30 flight from Copenhagen - cancelled

Only one arriving flight is cancelled. However, arrival times for several flights are delayed and have been pushed back.