Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Heavy snow forced airports across the UK to close down over the weekend causing travel disruption.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester Airport, that had already closed down in the early hours of Sunday morning (5 January), closed its runways again this morning (6 January) due to heavy snow. The airport has since posted on social media that the airport is now open.

It said: “Our runways are now open but, as a result of the earlier closure, some departures and arrivals may still experience delays. Please check with your airline for the latest flight information and allow extra time for your journey today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would like to thank our teams for their hard work in getting the runways operational again. The safety of our customers remains our top priority. Thank you for your understanding and patience”.

Heavy snow forced airports across the UK to close down over the weekend causing travel disruption. (Photo: Newcastle International Airport/@NCLairport on X) | Newcastle International Airport/@NCLairport on X

Currently all UK airports are open - however passengers are told that they should expect further delays and disruption today. Flights travelling into Leeds Bradford Airport were diverted overnight as the cold weather continues.

Icy conditions and poor visibility meant passengers were diverted to airports across the country, including Liverpool, Birmingham and East Midlands. Flights out of the airport are also being impacted, with several departures this morning delayed for a number of hours.

Airport bosses and airlines are urging people to check before arriving at the airport. A statement from Leeds Bradford Airport, said: "Our teams have been working overnight to clear the runway. Most of last night’s arrivals were diverted, our airline partners need to reposition aircraft and crew back to LBA before resuming today’s flight schedule.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Disruption to today’s (Monday, 6 January) flights is expected. Please check with your airline for the latest updates and revised departure timings before traveling to LBA. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

Liverpool John Lennon Airport has confirmed it is open on Monday morning after it was temporarily closed on Sunday due to heavy snow. In an update on Monday, the airport warned there may still be some flight delays as it urged passengers “to allow plenty of journey time” to travel to the airport.