Many schools across the UK are closed after a weekend of heavy snow.

Schools across the UK have closed today (Monday 6 January) after heavy snow caused disruption over the weekend. Temperatures in the UK plunged to a brutal -11C over the weekend with the snowstorm - some flights were even cancelled in key airports including Manchester and Bristol.

This morning Manchester Airport has announced it has closed once again due to the heavy snow. Travel delays, stranded vehicles and power cuts are all likely today, the Met Office has warned.

Many schools will not open their doors today due to the weather. Listed below is the full list of UK school closures today.

Yorkshire

Calder Learning Trust

Wood Bank School, Halifax

All Saints Primary School

Calder High School

Calder Primary School

Woodhouse Primary School

Calderdale College

Bradshaw Primary School

Salterhebble Junior and Infant School

Castle Hill SEN School

Hightown Junior and Infant School

Savile Town Infant and Nursery School

Shaw Cross Infant and Nursery School

Thornhill CE (VC) Infant and Nursery School

Westmoor Primary School

Shaw Cross Infant and Nursery School

Foxhill Primary School

Morley Academy

Leeds City College

Greater Manchester

Etchells Primary School - partially closed

Thorn Grove Primary - partially closed

Burnley

Burnley Rockwood Nursery School

Burnley St James' Lanehead Church of England Primary School

Rossendale

Northern Primary School

St Mary's Roman Catholic Primary School and Nursery

Pendle

Barnoldswick CofE Voluntary Controlled Primary School

Barrowford School

Colne Primet Primary School

Foulridge Saint Michael and All Angels CofE Va Primary School

Nelson Whitefield Infant School and Nursery Unit

Pendle Community High School and College

Pendle Vale College

Pendle View Primary School

Salterforth Primary School

Ss John Fisher and Thomas More Roman Catholic High School, Colne

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, a Voluntary Academy

Kirklees

Castle Hill SEN School

Hightown Junior and Infant School

Savile Town Infant and Nursery School

Shaw Cross Infant and Nursery School

Thornhill CE (VC) Infant and Nursery School

Westmoor Primary School

Shaw Cross Infant and Nursery School

Leeds

Beeston Primary School: school will start at 11am

Park View Primary Academy: school will start at 10:30am

Springwell Leeds Academy: closed today

The Ruth Gorse Academy: closed today

Westwood Primary School: closed today

Bradford

Foxhill Primary School

Appleton Academy

Atlas Community Primary School

Baildon Church of England Primary School

Addingham Primary School

All Saints' CofE Primary School (Ilkley)

Baildon Glen Primary School

Bankfoot Primary School

Barkerend Primary Leadership Academy

Beckfoot Allerton Primary School and Nursery

Beckfoot Heaton PrimaryFull Closure

Beckfoot NessfieldFull Closure

Beckfoot PhoenixFull Closure

Beckfoot Priestthorpe Primary School & NurseryPartial Closure

Beckfoot ThorntonFull Closure

Beckfoot Upper HeatonFull Closure

Beechcliffe Special SchoolFull Closure

Belle Vue Girls' AcademyFull Closure

Ben Rhydding Primary SchoolPartial Closure

Bingley Grammar SchoolFull Closure

Blakehill Primary SchoolFull Closure

Bowling Park Primary SchoolFull Closure

Brackenhill Primary SchoolFull Closure

Bradford AcademyFull Closure

Bradford Forster AcademyFull Closure

Bradford Girls' Grammar SchoolFull Closure

Bradford Schools OnlineFull Closure

Burley and Woodhead CofE Primary SchoolFull Closure

Buttershaw Business & Enterprise College AcademyFull Closure

Byron Primary SchoolFull Closure

Canterbury Nursery School and Centre for ChildrenFull Closure

Carlton KeighleyFull ClosureCarlton MillsFull Closure

Carrwood Primary SchoolFull Closure

Cavendish Primary SchoolFull Closure

Chellow Heights Special SchoolFull Closure

Christ Church Church of England AcademyFull Closure

Clayton St John CofE Primary SchoolFull Closure

Clayton Village Primary SchoolFull Closure

Co-op Academy DeliusFull Closure

Co-op Academy Penny OaksFull Closure

Co-op Academy PrincevillePartial Closure

Copthorne Primary SchoolFull Closure

Cottingley Village Primary SchoolFull Closure

Crossflatts Primary SchoolFull Closure

Crossley Hall Primary SchoolFull Closure

Cullingworth Village Primary SchoolFull Closure

Denholme Primary SchoolFull Closure

Dixons City AcademyPartial Closure

Dixons Marchbank PrimaryPartial Closure

East Morton CofE Primary SchoolPartial Closure

Eastwood Community SchoolPartial Closure

Eldwick Primary SchoolPartial Closure

Fagley Primary SchoolFull Closure

Farfield Primary and Nursery SchoolFull Closure

Farnham Primary SchoolFull Closure