School closures snow: Schools across UK close with affected areas including Leeds, Bradford and Kirklees - see full list
Schools across the UK have closed today (Monday 6 January) after heavy snow caused disruption over the weekend. Temperatures in the UK plunged to a brutal -11C over the weekend with the snowstorm - some flights were even cancelled in key airports including Manchester and Bristol.
This morning Manchester Airport has announced it has closed once again due to the heavy snow. Travel delays, stranded vehicles and power cuts are all likely today, the Met Office has warned.
Many schools will not open their doors today due to the weather. Listed below is the full list of UK school closures today.
Yorkshire
- Calder Learning Trust
- Wood Bank School, Halifax
- All Saints Primary School
- Calder High School
- Calder Primary School
- Woodhouse Primary School
- Calderdale College
- Bradshaw Primary School
- Salterhebble Junior and Infant School
- Castle Hill SEN School
- Hightown Junior and Infant School
- Savile Town Infant and Nursery School
- Shaw Cross Infant and Nursery School
- Thornhill CE (VC) Infant and Nursery School
- Westmoor Primary School
- Foxhill Primary School
- Morley Academy
- Leeds City College
Greater Manchester
- Etchells Primary School - partially closed
- Thorn Grove Primary - partially closed
Burnley
- Burnley Rockwood Nursery School
- Burnley St James' Lanehead Church of England Primary School
Rossendale
- Northern Primary School
- St Mary's Roman Catholic Primary School and Nursery
Pendle
- Barnoldswick CofE Voluntary Controlled Primary School
- Barrowford School
- Colne Primet Primary School
- Foulridge Saint Michael and All Angels CofE Va Primary School
- Nelson Whitefield Infant School and Nursery Unit
- Pendle Community High School and College
- Pendle Vale College
- Pendle View Primary School
- Salterforth Primary School
- Ss John Fisher and Thomas More Roman Catholic High School, Colne
- St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, a Voluntary Academy
Kirklees
Leeds
- Beeston Primary School: school will start at 11am
- Park View Primary Academy: school will start at 10:30am
- Springwell Leeds Academy: closed today
- The Ruth Gorse Academy: closed today
- Westwood Primary School: closed today
Bradford
- Foxhill Primary School
- Appleton Academy
- Atlas Community Primary School
- Baildon Church of England Primary School
- Addingham Primary School
- All Saints' CofE Primary School (Ilkley)
- Baildon Glen Primary School
- Bankfoot Primary School
- Barkerend Primary Leadership Academy
- Beckfoot Allerton Primary School and Nursery
- Beckfoot Heaton PrimaryFull Closure
- Beckfoot NessfieldFull Closure
- Beckfoot PhoenixFull Closure
- Beckfoot Priestthorpe Primary School & NurseryPartial Closure
- Beckfoot ThorntonFull Closure
- Beckfoot Upper HeatonFull Closure
- Beechcliffe Special SchoolFull Closure
- Belle Vue Girls' AcademyFull Closure
- Ben Rhydding Primary SchoolPartial Closure
- Bingley Grammar SchoolFull Closure
- Blakehill Primary SchoolFull Closure
- Bowling Park Primary SchoolFull Closure
- Brackenhill Primary SchoolFull Closure
- Bradford AcademyFull Closure
- Bradford Forster AcademyFull Closure
- Bradford Girls' Grammar SchoolFull Closure
- Bradford Schools OnlineFull Closure
- Burley and Woodhead CofE Primary SchoolFull Closure
- Buttershaw Business & Enterprise College AcademyFull Closure
- Byron Primary SchoolFull Closure
- Canterbury Nursery School and Centre for ChildrenFull Closure
- Carlton KeighleyFull ClosureCarlton MillsFull Closure
- Carrwood Primary SchoolFull Closure
- Cavendish Primary SchoolFull Closure
- Chellow Heights Special SchoolFull Closure
- Christ Church Church of England AcademyFull Closure
- Clayton St John CofE Primary SchoolFull Closure
- Clayton Village Primary SchoolFull Closure
- Co-op Academy DeliusFull Closure
- Co-op Academy Penny OaksFull Closure
- Co-op Academy PrincevillePartial Closure
- Copthorne Primary SchoolFull Closure
- Cottingley Village Primary SchoolFull Closure
- Crossflatts Primary SchoolFull Closure
- Crossley Hall Primary SchoolFull Closure
- Cullingworth Village Primary SchoolFull Closure
- Denholme Primary SchoolFull Closure
- Dixons City AcademyPartial Closure
- Dixons Marchbank PrimaryPartial Closure
- East Morton CofE Primary SchoolPartial Closure
- Eastwood Community SchoolPartial Closure
- Eldwick Primary SchoolPartial Closure
- Fagley Primary SchoolFull Closure
- Farfield Primary and Nursery SchoolFull Closure
- Farnham Primary SchoolFull Closure
